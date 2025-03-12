Africa Roaming Tariff Market 2030: Key Players and Competitive Landscape

Africa Roaming Tariff Market Growth & Trends

The Africa roaming tariff market size is expected to reach USD 3.26 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Roaming tariff are the charges incurred by the operator in return of roaming services, that allow the customers to use communication devices outside the geographical coverage area provided by the network operator. Increasing count of mobile phone users in urban as well as rural regions across Africa is expected to drive the market. Moreover, increasing international tourism is projected to escalate market growth in the forecast period.

Rising number of smartphone and internet users is also expected to bolster market growth in the region. Moreover, the adoption of 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies in Africa is expected to increase in the coming years, which is also projected to fuel market growth. For instance, according to the GSM Association (GSMA), the count of unique mobile subscribers will increase by up to 623 million in 2025 from 456 million in 2018. Additionally, mobile internet users are expected to have a 39.0% penetration rate and can reach up to 483 million subscribers by the end of 2025.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Africa Roaming Tariff Market

According to the GSM Association, Africa is amongst the rapidly growing mobile market across the globe. GSMA also states that the count of international travelers is increasing in the region at a larger extent, which in turn escalates market growth. Rising technological awareness among users has enabled service providers to introduce technological advancements, thereby resulting in market growth. Moreover, growing population in the region has paved way for growth of subscriber base of mobile phone operators, which is one of the additional factors expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region.

Technical barriers such as interoperability, due to the use of different GSM/3G spectrum, can restrict many low-cost handsets from roaming, and the network coverage, mainly 3G continues to remain underdeveloped as operators continue to upgrade to new technology and roll out the older. Whereas, the introduction of roaming regulations such as, pricing regulations, taxation related policies are anticipated to hinder market growth. However, substantial investments from operators in order to provide consistent services to users are projected to propel market growth. Similarly, significant investments from communication service providers are also expected to reduce the intensity of the aforementioned restraints, thereby positively impacting the market in the region.

Africa Roaming Tariff Market Report Highlights

The international segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 72.1% in 2023. The increasing number of international travelers for business and leisure has significantly boosted the demand for international roaming services.

Data service dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. The widespread adoption of smartphones and mobile internet has led to a significant increase in data consumption among travellers.

Wholesale roaming dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. The increasing collaboration between local and international telecom operators has facilitated wholesale roaming services, allowing operators to offer competitive rates and extensive coverage.

South Africa’s roaming tariff dominated the African market with the largest revenue share of 28.1% in 2023. South Africa’s major business and tourism hub position attracts many international travelers, increasing the demand for roaming services.

Africa Roaming Tariff Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented Africa roaming tariff market report based on type, distribution channel, and service:

Africa Roaming Tariff Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

National

International

Africa Roaming Tariff Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Retail

Wholesale

Africa Roaming Tariff Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Voice

SMS

Data

Africa Roaming Tariff Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

South Africa

Nigeria

Kenya

Order a free sample PDF of the Africa Roaming Tariff Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.