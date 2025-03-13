Baby Powder Market 2028: Understanding Consumer Preferences

Baby Powder Market Growth & Trends

The global baby powder market size is expected to reach USD 1.69 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Asian countries are witnessing stable demand for baby care products. Countries, such as India, Cambodia, and Malaysia have high birth rates. Also, a rise in the number of pregnancies during the lockdown has increased the demand for baby care products in the region.

The rising demand for e-commerce channels is shifting consumer preference towards the purchase of personal care products. E-commerce channels allow price-sensitive consumers to compare prices online and find the ideal deal. For instance, during the pandemic, in India, MyGlamm Brand launched 80 products under the baby chakra brand.

The growing popularity of e-commerce channels has shifted the market dynamics across several regions. Several manufacturers are utilizing these channels to advertise their products. The capability to choose from a wide range of products coupled with attractive discounts has encouraged a number of consumers to shop online. In addition, companies are entering into partnerships with high-end luxury retailers to sell their products across various markets outside their base country.

The pandemic has impacted product demand. A rise in housing prices and increasing female employment rates are affecting the birth rates across several regions. The fertility rates have been falling in developed regions, such as North America and Europe. For instance, the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in the U.S. fell from 2.1 to 1.6 from the year 2007 to 2020.

On the basis of product, the global baby powder market has been categorized into talc-based and talc-free

has been categorized into talc-based and talc-free The talc-free segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the high demand for the cornstarch-based products

The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020

This growth can be credited to the availability of a wide range of personal care products, such as cosmetics and foods, under a single retail store

In 2020, Asia Pacific was the leading regional market owing to the increased per capita expenditure on baby care products, such as diapers and baby food

