Polyurethane Processing Machine Market Impact of Industry 4.0 on Production Techniques

The global polyurethane processing machine market size is expected to reach USD 5.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Polyurethane processing machine market growth is significantly driven by new applications in the medical field and rising research & development activities.

Polyurethane finds application in the medical field due to its biocompatibility and non-toxic nature to the human body. Attributed to these characteristics, polyurethane is being widely opted for the manufacturing of hospital bedding, catheters, analysis device housings, and tubes. A surge in healthcare spending and manufacturing is anticipated to drive demand for PU processing machines.

Additionally, augmentation in the automotive industry is expected to support market growth. PU processing machines are used for the manufacturing of interior body insulation, car seats, armrests, and headrests. Polyurethane is also used to give a glossy texture to the exterior as well as the interior structure of the car. The rising consumer spending is expected to drive the market demand during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing demand for the appliances such as refrigerators, cooler, freezers, vending machines, and hot water heaters is anticipated to drive demand for PU processing machines. PU foam is significantly used in these appliances, which acts as an insulator and helps to increase the longevity of the product.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the growth of the global polyurethane processing machine market. As a result of a halt in the construction, and manufacturing industries demand for PU processing machines declined. With the resumption of the manufacturing actions and supply chain activities, the market is expected to recover during the forecast period.

Companies of the industry are actively focusing on joint ventures, product developments, and mergers & acquisitions to further increase market penetration. For instance, in October 2022, Krauss Maffei announced a new generation of high-pressure mixing heads, called the precision Mix head. This mixing head is smaller in size and presents higher performance for the processing of polyurethane.

Polyurethane Processing Machine Market Report Highlights

The mixing head dominated the market accounting for 30.2% market revenue share in 2021. This is significantly attributed to its wide application in the automotive, furniture, consumer appliances, and construction industry

Low-pressure processing machine segment is anticipated to witness significant growth of a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Increasing applications in the automotive sector for vehicle coating, construction for sealing, and adhesive coating drive the growth of the segment

Automotive segment is anticipated to witness significant growth with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. It is attributed to the increasing consumer spending on personal vehicles and the expansion of the automotive manufacturing industry

Asia Pacific dominated the global market accounting for 42.2% market revenue share in 2021. Major manufacturing of plastics materials including polyurethane, within the region is attributed to the high demand for the polyurethane processing machine market

In August 2022, Atlas Copco announced the completion of the acquisition of LEWA GmbH, a leading manufacturer of diaphragm metering pumps, process pumps, and complete metering systems

