Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitor Drugs Market Growth Driven by Rising Autoimmune Diseases

The global tumor necrosis factor inhibitor drugs market size is estimated to reach USD 26.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, rapid technological advancements, and rise in healthcare expenditure across the globe are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth.

Currently, there are five approved TNF inhibitor drugs in the market- Humira (adalimumab), Enbrel (etanercept), Remicade (infliximab), Simponi/Simponi Aria (golimumab), and Cimzia (certolizumab). Biosimilar versions of Humira, Enbrel, and Remicade have been launched, causing a significant paradigm shift in the market.

The wave of biosimilars pose a significant internal threat to the biologics sale as biosimilars have a comparable efficiency as the original products. The cost-effectiveness of biosimilars makes them an attractive choice in economically sensitive areas. In addition, emerging countries, such as India, China, and South Korea are active participants in the biosimilar market.

Some of the key therapeutic areas involving treatment with TNF inhibitor drugs are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. Although these medicines are mostly used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, several ongoing studies are investigating the role of TNF inhibitors in the treatment of cancer and other inflammatory conditions.

Some of the key players in the TNF inhibitor space are involved in strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures for the co-development of products. In addition, patent infringement issues between the manufacturers makes the market dynamics intensely competitive. For instance, AbbVie resolved an issue with Boehringer Ingelheim, regarding Humira’s intellectual property (IP) rights. As per the terms of the agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim received a non-exclusive license to Humira’s IP in the U.S.- scheduled to begin in July 2023.

Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitor Drugs Market Report Highlights

By product, the humira segment dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 40.5% in 2024, due to its proven effectiveness in treating various autoimmune disorders, which fostered strong trust among patients and healthcare providers.

In 2024, Rheumatoid arthritis dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 17.51%, due to its high prevalence globally.

The online pharmacy is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecasted period, due to easy access to digital platforms, smooth ordering, in time delivery, and affordable pricing.

Key Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitor Drugs Company Insights

Some key players in the market are AbbVie, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and others. These companies constantly invest in product innovation, such as developing biosimilars, focusing on personalized treatment methods to meet patient needs and enhance treatment productivity and satisfaction. Collaborative research initiatives with healthcare specialists and research institutes drive innovation and integration, which improves the outcomes so that they can stay at the forefront of industry trends.

AbbVie Inc. has been a prominent market leader for years and is well known for its ability to treat various autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease. AbbVie has introduced Humira, one of the best-selling drugs globally. It has positioned itself for many years, so it has a vast clinical database, which helps it adapt to the changing world with its research and development focusing on new therapies. This eventually allowed it to capitalize on emerging markets, and its market influence and physician acceptance also increased.

Johnson & Johnson Services’ major manufactured product is Remicade, which has been a cornerstone in the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis. The company’s long history and reputation contribute to its market growth and strength. By constantly investing in research and development, it finds new ways to develop new interpretations that can improve patient results and mark its presence as a prominent player in the market.

List of Key Players in the Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitor Drugs Market

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

UCB S.A.

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis International AG

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

