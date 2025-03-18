Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market 2030: Future Directions for Research and Development

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Growth & Trends

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size is expected to reach USD 185.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidence of renal diseases, alongside the noteworthy growth in geriatric population has fueled the market demand for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis globally. Moreover, growing funding for the development of new products will provide a lucrative scenario for the market.

Over the recent past, the COVID-19 pandemic has been associated with surges in hospitalization and infection hotspots around the country. The pandemic led to a growth in demand for Renal Replacement Therapy (RRT) globally, owing to higher prevalence of comorbid conditions, such as Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD), diabetes, and hypertension. The demand for dialysis machines surged significantly during this period. As per a research study published in American Society of Nephrology, the demand for dialysis machines required to manage cases of AKI amplified by 279% over baseline during the spring of 2020 in New York City.

Moreover, the rising prevalence of End-stage Renal Disease (ESRD) is likely to propel the market. For instance, according to USRDS, in 2020, there was an increase of 2.5% of people suffering from ESRD. A total of 130,400 new patients were registered who were treated for ESRD which accounted increase of 14.84% of people suffering from ESRD from 2010-2019.

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Report Highlights

Based on type, hemodialysis segment dominated the market in terms of value with a share of 82.71% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Rising number of ESRD patients, surge in geriatric population suffering from kidney diseases, are significant factors driving the segment growth.

Based on product, service segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 56.61%. Growing number of providers offering dialysis services coupled with the higher penetration of latest technology in the developed countries, is contributing to the segment growth.

In end-use scope, hospital-based segment dominated the market with a share of 76.75% in 2023, owing to increased focus of players in establishing independent dialysis centers, and growing preference of patients to opt for treatment in in-center dialysis.

North America dominated the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market with the highest revenue share of 38.25% in 2023, owing to the presence of key participants, and high awareness about advanced dialysis devices among healthcare professionals & patients.

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market report based on type, product, end-use, and region:

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Device

Consumables

Service

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Home-based

Hospital-based

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



