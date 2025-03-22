JO-Shan Care Services Expands Services to Provide Comprehensive Home Care Services

London, UK, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — JO-Shan Care Services, a trusted name in residential and commercial painting, is thrilled to announce the expansion of their service offerings to include Home care services. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and quality, JO-Shan Care Services now provides tailored Home care services to ensure homes not only look beautiful but are also well-maintained and cared for.

As the demand for home maintenance increases, JO-Shan Care Services has recognized the need to offer a comprehensive range of Home care services to homeowners in London and surrounding areas. Their expert team now handles not only top-tier painting but also a variety of services aimed at preserving the value and aesthetic of homes.

“We understand the importance of a well-maintained home,” said a source of JO-Shan Care Servicing. “By adding Home care services to our portfolio, we can provide even more value to our customers and ensure their homes remain in excellent condition year-round.”

JO-Shan Care Servicing’s Home care services include routine maintenance, minor repairs, cleaning, and more. This expansion is designed to provide homeowners with a convenient, one-stop shop for all their home care needs. Whether it’s a fresh coat of paint, touch-ups, or other home maintenance services, JO-Shan Care Servicing ensures that every detail is addressed with the highest level of professionalism.

JO-Shan Care Servicing’s team of experts is highly trained and experienced, ensuring that every job is done to the highest standards. Their commitment to using environmentally friendly products also ensures that all Home care services are safe for the family and the environment. For more information visit our website at https://www.jo-shancareservices.com/ or call us at 07454 626571.

About JO-Shan Care Servicing

JO-Shan Care Servicing has been providing expert painting services for homes and businesses in London and surrounding areas for over 10 years. Known for their attention to detail, commitment to quality, and exceptional customer service, JO-Shan Care Servicing is now expanding their reach with Home care services that focus on maintaining and improving the beauty of homes. Their team is fully trained and dedicated to making sure each home looks its best and remains in excellent condition for years to come.

Contact Us

Call – 07454 626571 / 07368 473187

Email – Jo-shancaresservice@outlook.com

Address – 166 Gladstone Court, Gladstone Road London SW19 1PX United Kingdom