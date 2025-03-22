Florida Paints recognized as Orlando’s Best Paint Store for second consecutive year by Orlando Magazine

Orlando, FL, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Central Florida designers, developers and residents have spoken! Florida Paints has been named Orlando’s favorite paint store for a second consecutive year.

Florida Paints once again took the top spot in the “Paint Store” category of Orlando Magazine’s 2025 Orlando Home Design Awards.

The annual awards recognize the top businesses in Central Florida’s home design industry in more than 50 categories, from architects and custom home builders to landscape design and pool services, as chosen by Orlando Magazine readers.

“Florida Paints is proud to call Central Florida home, and this recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the loyalty of our customers,” said Rick Strube, Florida Paints Co-founder/Co-CEO. “Our mission is to provide the highest quality products, expert advice and exceptional service to help bring our customers’ visions to life and we look forward to making Central Florida a more colorful place for years to come.”

Florida Paints is a second-generation, family-owned paint manufacturer proudly owned and operated in Central Florida. Founded in 2012 on a 60-year legacy in the paint industry, Florida Paints formulates its quality interior and exterior paints, primers and other specialty coatings to meet the unique climate challenges of Florida and surrounding regions, ensuring they are weather-tested and expertly crafted for durability.

Committed to local manufacturing and with over 24 million gallons of paint produced, Florida Paints is also recognized as a “Golden 100” company by Orlando Business Journal. Florida Paints’ newly-renovated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and corporate offices are nestled in the community of Winter Garden in what was once a former citrus packing plant and one of the country’s largest exporters of Florida oranges. While based in Central Florida, Florida Paints’ products are available through 28 company-operated retail stores across the state and a strong independent dealer network.

For more information about Florida Paints, visit https://floridapaints.com/. For more information about the Orlando Magazine 2025 Orlando Home Design Awards and to see the complete list of winners, click here.

About Florida Paints

Paint Made for the Sunshine State

Florida Paints is a second-generation, family-owned paint manufacturer proudly owned and operated in Central Florida. Founded in 2012 on a 60-year legacy in the paint industry, Florida Paints formulates its quality interior and exterior paints, primers and other specialty coatings to meet the unique climate challenges of Florida and surrounding regions, ensuring they are weather-tested and expertly crafted for durability.

Florida Paints is a resource for every stage of the painting process providing a variety of color, technical and professional services for contractors and homeowners alike. Committed to local manufacturing and with over 24 million gallons of paint produced, Florida Paints has been named “Best Paint Store” by Orlando Magazine and is recognized as one of the largest privately held companies in the region on Orlando Business Journal’s Golden 100 list. Available through 28 company-operated retail stores across the state and a strong independent dealer network, Florida Paints is a rapidly growing company in our region and beyond.

Through the “Paint a Brighter Day” program, Florida Paints is committed to supporting local nonprofits and organizations with paint donations that help restore buildings and homes, bring people together, uplift environments and offer hope to those in need. To date, the program has led to approximately 8,000 gallons of donated paint.

For more information about Florida Paints, visit https://floridapaints.com/.