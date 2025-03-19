Cubo Newcastle Celebrates Milestone First Year With Near-Full Occupancy And Thriving Business Community

Derby, UK, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Just a year after its official opening, Cubo’s flex office space in Newcastle has reached almost full capacity and has become a vibrant community, attracting dynamic businesses, entrepreneurs, and creatives.

This milestone highlights Cubo’s commitment to supporting local and national businesses with innovative, community-driven spaces designed to foster collaboration and growth and reinforces the high demand for flexible workspaces in the region.

Located on the top two floors of Bank House on Pilgrim Street, the 20,000-square-foot space has become a prime destination for businesses and professionals in the North East, offering unparalleled views of the city’s skyline and the latest in workplace innovation.

Occupancy levels at Cubo Newcastle have exceeded all expectations, with regional, national, and global businesses taking advantage of the building’s strategic location and Cubo’s unique offering. Just two offices are now available to let.

High profile businesses who now call Cubo Newcastle home include Flow Mobile Surveying, SoPost and Adept Building Consultancy.

Cubo Newcastle marked the company’s first venture into the North East, and represented a significant step in its expansion across the UK.

Bank House is part of a transformative new 750,000 sq. ft. development, which will include Grade A offices, a five-star hotel, a public square, and a vibrant food and beverage hub, solidifying Pilgrim Street’s place as a prime commercial destination.

Commenting on the first anniversary of Cubo Newcastle, Marc Brough, CEO at Cubo, said:

“We’re thrilled with the positive response to our Newcastle workspace and the strong sense of community our members have created here in such a short time.

“Our mission at Cubo has always been to redefine the workplace experience, and seeing this workspace achieve near 100% occupancy in just one year shows us that the need for flexible, lifestyle-led work environments where businesses can thrive together is greater than ever.

“We’re excited to continue supporting Newcastle’s thriving business community as we expand our presence across the UK.”

Over the past four years, Cubo has become synonymous with workplace innovation and desirability. With spaces that combine the traditional requirements of functionality with a new focus on enhancing member experience, Cubo has become the future of work life.

Thanks to each centre’s 24/7 secure access, Cubo members enjoy all year-round flexibility in their working lives. Member benefits include large communal spaces, private areas, break-out spaces, meeting rooms and kitchens, a barista service with free beer and fizz on tap, along with a programme of free networking events – all designed to enhance the lifestyle-led offering at Cubo.

Members enjoy access to co-working spaces at all Cubo locations. Members at Cubo Newcastle can also enjoy shower facilities with lockers, drying rooms and towel stations, bike storage and electric bike charging points. They also benefit from fresh air ventilation, air conditioning and solar control glazing throughout.

A virtual tour of the new building is available on Cubo’s YouTube channel at: www.youtube.com/@Cubo-work

For further information about Cubo Newcastle, call 0800 038 9797 or complete the contact form at: https://cubowork.com/contact.