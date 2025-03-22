Future Electronics Launches Global Campaign Showcasing Leading Passives Portfolio

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is proud to announce the launch of a global campaign spotlighting its extensive inventory of passive electronic components. With a focus on availability, reliability, and innovation, this initiative underscores Future Electronics’ commitment to empowering engineers and designers worldwide.

The campaign, titled Building a Stronger Future with our Industry-Leading Passives Portfolio, invites customers to explore a vast selection of high-quality passive components that are essential for modern electronic designs. From capacitors and resistors to inductors and beyond, Future Electronics continues to expand its offerings, ensuring customers have access to the most relevant and cutting-edge technologies on the market.

The campaign emphasizes the company’s ability to make technology accessible, reliable, and tailored to the needs of its customers. With a streamlined approach to inventory management and technical expertise, Future Electronics is well-positioned to help design engineers overcome challenges and achieve innovation.

To learn more about the Building a Stronger Future with our Industry-Leading Passives Portfolio campaign and shop the extensive range of passive components, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/industry-leading-passives-portfolio.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

