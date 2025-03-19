Leslie Brashear Adds a New Costa Rica Collection to Her Online Photo Gallery

San José, Costa Rica, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Travel photographer Leslie Brashear announced today the addition of a new photo collection featuring 17 photos taken while in Costa Rica. The new collection is now available on her photography website, lesliebrashearphotos.com. These additions are the result of her current visit to Jaco and San José, Costa Rica, where she captured the nature and architecture of the country.

In December 2023, Leslie Brashear embarked on a new lifestyle as a full-time traveler, reigniting her passion for exploring and capturing the world’s beauty. This November, she visited Costa Rica for the rst time, capturing natural scenes and city scenes during her stay.

Highlights of the New Photos Include:

Monkey enjoying Cacao: Adorable capuchin monkey eating from a pod.

• Jaco Beach: Dark and gloomy, rainy day at the beach

• Flowers: Colorful orals from hikes near Jaco and San José

• Cityscapes: Images of city life, a local market and the cathedral dome.

“I’m thrilled to share my Costa Rican experience with my audience,” said Leslie Brashear. “I hope to be adding a few more to the collection over the next couple of weeks while I am here”

Leslie Brashear’s Costa Rica collection, is available for purchase in various formats, including canvas prints, framed prints, metal prints, and more. Each piece is crafted with the utmost attention to detail, ensuring that every photograph is a testament to her dedication to the art of photography.

Explore the Costa Rica Collection:

To view the newly added photos and explore the complete collection, visit https://lesliebrashearphotos.com. Each purchase comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, making it easy for art enthusiasts to bring a piece of Costa Rica into their homes.

About Leslie Brashear:

Leslie Brashear is a passionate travel photographer who has recently rediscovered the joy of capturing the world’s beauty. From her early days as a photo lab technician to becoming a fulltime traveler, Leslie’s work reects her deep appreciation for the art of photography and storytelling. Her collections showcase the essence of some of her favorite places around the globe, inspiring others to see the world through her lens.

For more information, visit lesliebrashearphotos.com or contact Leslie Brashear at leslie@lesliebrashear.com.

Contact:

Leslie Brashear

Email: leslie@lesliebrashear.com