Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge: Experience Luxurious Cruising with L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd

Essex, UK, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd proudly announces the availability of the Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge, a state-of-the-art cruising vessel combining sophistication, comfort, and advanced technology. Designed for family and group adventures, this 12.5m triple outboard motorboat sets a new standard in marine luxury.

Sophisticated Design for Seamless Cruising

The Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge is the epitome of elegance and innovation. Measuring 12.5m, this vessel is equipped with a triple outboard motor system that ensures exceptional performance on the water. Large hull windows bathe the interiors in natural light, creating a welcoming and stylish ambiance.

Unmatched Living Spaces for Relaxation

Every inch of the Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge is crafted for comfort and socializing.

• Starboard-Side Terrace: Electrically controlled for easy access to the sea, per

Fect for leisure activities.

• Spacious Wheelhouse: Connects seamlessly with the cockpit, offering panoramic views and a relaxing environment.

• Flybridge with XXL Sunpad: An ideal spot for sunbathing or taking in breathtaking views.

Whether entertaining guests or enjoying quiet family time, the Merry Fisher 1295 delivers unmatched versatility.

Comfortable Cabins for Extended Trips

Designed with long voyages in mind, the Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge features three well-appointed cabins. These spaces offer privacy and a peaceful retreat, ensuring restful nights for all passengers. Two modern toilets add to the onboard convenience, making this vessel perfect for extended cruising adventures.

Advanced Technology at Your Fingertips

At the helm, the Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge integrates the latest marine technology:

• Triple 12″ chartplotters for precision navigation.

• The Seanapps Connected Boat system, allowing remote monitoring and control.

• A Fusion audio system delivering exceptional sound quality.

• Automatic trim tabs for enhanced stability and performance.

These features combine to provide a smooth, enjoyable, and technologically advanced cruising experience.

Versatility and Leadership of the Merry Fisher Line

The Merry Fisher series has become synonymous with exceptional design, performance, and onboard comfort. The Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge continues this legacy, offering:

• A seamless transition from luxury cruiser to functional fishing vessel.

• Market-leading innovation and versatility to meet diverse boating needs.

Its reliability and adaptability have made the Merry Fisher line a favorite among boating enthusiasts worldwide.

L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd: A Trusted Partner in Marine Excellence

With over 50 years of experience in the marine industry and two decades as a Jeanneau dealer, L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and expertise.

• Tailored Customization: Guidance on specifications and extras to match your needs and location.

• Comprehensive Services: Finance options, worldwide delivery, and full-service support including a marine workshop and chandlery.

• One-Stop Solution: From spare parts to clothing, all available at the Essex facility open seven days a week.

Contact Us Today

Discover the Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge at L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd. Visit us in Essex or call 01206 302003 to schedule a viewing or consultation.

Experience the pinnacle of cruising with the Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge—crafted for comfort, style, and adventure on the water.