DSP Interiors Completes Workspace Transformation For Promethean Particles

Derby, UK, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Derby-based design, refurbishment and fit-out experts, DSP (Interiors) Ltd, have successfully completed a significant transformation project for Promethean Particles, a leading chemical manufacturing company headquartered in Nottingham.

This project transformed a mezzanine floor, previously only used for storage, into a functional and efficient workspace.

Promethean Particles Ltd, renowned for its innovative approach to chemical manufacturing, wanted to upgrade its workspace to support its growing team and operations. The completed project reflects DSP (Interiors’) commitment to creating efficient, stylish, and sustainable office spaces tailored to its clients’ needs.

The project involved a comprehensive reconfiguration of the mezzanine area, starting with the installation of fire-rated partitions to define the office layout and ensure compliance with safety standards. To improve access and functionality, the existing staircase was removed and reconstructed, seamlessly integrating it into the new design.

Advanced mechanical and electrical systems were implemented to provide optimal lighting, ventilation, air conditioning and connectivity throughout the space, while the addition of a ceiling grid with quilt insulation enhanced both acoustic performance and temperature control.

The transformation was completed with the specification and installation of ergonomic furniture, carefully chosen to complement the modern design and create a workspace that enhances productivity.

Darren Ward, director at DSP (Interiors) Ltd, commented:

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Promethean Particles on this exciting project. Our team worked closely with their vision to create a tailored workspace that enhances their operations whilst reflecting their innovative approach.

“This project reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions tailored to our clients’ individual needs. We wish the team at Promethean Particles the best in their new space.”

James Stephenson, chief executive officer of Promethean Particles added:

“The DSP team have done a brilliant job! We’re thrilled with the transformation of our mezzanine space – it’s modern, practical and perfectly aligned with our needs. Throughout the project we were impressed with their attention to design detail, professionalism and craftsmanship by their onsite teams. Their expertise and advice has given us confidence at each stage of the project.”

This project showcases DSP (Interiors)’s commitment to delivering high-quality, bespoke fit-out solutions for their clients. By combining creative design with seamless project management, the company continues to set a benchmark in the industry for excellence and efficiency.