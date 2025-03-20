Aviation Connector Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Future Opportunities

The global aviation connector market size is expected to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increased manufacturing of new aircraft in the commercial and military sectors for replacing the lesser efficient fleet.

The governments of prominent countries such as U.S., Singapore, India, and China are making significant investments for upgrading their military jets and aircraft fleets, which are specially designed for harsh weather and war conditions. Moreover, the introduction of new technology and solution in business jets, commercial and general aircraft avionics systems such as real-time weather technology, supersonic avionics, and Open Mission Systems (OMS) Software is also expected to provide an impetus to market growth.

The manufacturing of electronic boards and controls for aircraft require a different type of connectors such as PC card, Flat or ribbon Cable, Circular/Cylindrical, Nano, Micro, or Coaxial. The selection of the right type of connector is crucial in determining the functionality and service life of the component and electrical connection. As aircraft fly under high air pressure, the need for a sturdy and reliable connector becomes more vigilant.

The use of advanced aviation connectors contribute towards robust avionic system performance and assist in achieving higher efficiency. With the growing competition, it has become essential for the aircraft manufacturer to incorporate such latest cutting-edge technology and components, which proves beneficial in driving their sales performance. Moreover, vendors in the aviation connector market space are keenly launching new products and adopting an expansion strategy to strengthen their foothold in the market. For instance, in October 2019, the Angelus Corporation division named PIC Wire and Cable launched MACHFORCE, which is a 10G Ethernet connectors line of product. Therefore, competition among the prevailing and emerging vendors is anticipated to intensify further in the next five years.

Aviation Connector Market Report Highlights

Fiber optic connectors dominated the aviation connector market, accounting for a 29.6% share in 2024.

The commercial aircraft segment dominated the market in 2024. The increasing production and procurement of commercial aircraft, driven by rising air passenger traffic and fleet expansion, supports this segment’s dominance.

The engines segment dominated the aviation connectors industry in 2024. Aviation connectors are crucial in engine control systems and ensure reliable power distribution and data transmission for optimal performance.

North America market dominated the aviation connector industry, accounting for a 34.9% share in 2024.

