Superman, Supernatural, The Flash, Local Sessions Highlight Fan Expo Portland Panel Programming

PORTLAND, Ore., 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Exclusive programming is a highlight for many FAN EXPO Portland attendees, with a wide variety of panels from start to finish. From “The Flash” Grant Gustin and panels with some of the stars of various iterations of the “Superman” franchise, to Jared Padalecki and six other “Supernatural” standouts and “Twilight” celebrity Q&As, to industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, the event has unveiled its lineup of more than 100 programming panel, screenings and meetups, Friday through Sunday, January 24-26 at the Oregon Convention Center.

FAN EXPO Portland programming operates multiple rooms throughout all three days during show hours and into the evenings. In addition to a landmark “Superman” session with Tom Welling, Dean Cain, Tyler Hoechlin and George Newbern and one with seven stars of “Supernatural” along with Q&As with headliners like Christopher Lloyd, Temuera Morrison, Dante Basco, Kate Micucci, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Catherine Tate and many others, there are dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror, podcasts, screenings and other pop culture themed sessions, many conducted by Portland-based organizations.

And programming extends beyond the panel rooms, with a Book Nook (Room X124, highlighting preschool and Head Start students, with a book drive for the Children’s Book Bank), as well as the Community Zone highlighting the best in local organizations, charities and interactive content.

Fans can review the entire event schedule at fanexpohq.com/fanexpoportland/schedule/. All panels are free with event admission. Just a few of the highlights include:

Friday:

• 4 p.m., So You Wanna Cosplay an AU: Everything you Need to Get Started, Panel Room B/B110

• 4:30 p.m., Into a Grimm World with Bitsie Tulloch and David Giuntoli, Theater #2/B113

• 5 p.m, The “One Piece” is Real! Q&A with Colleen Clinkenbeard, Luci Christian, Sonny Strait, Ian Sinclair and Michelle Rojas, Main Theater

• 6 p.m., An Evening with Christopher Lloyd, Main Theater

• 6 p.m., Drawing “The Simpsons” with Bill Morrison and Mike DeCarlo, Panel Room B/B110

• 6:30 p.m., Bovvered! A Conversation with Catherine Tate, Theater #2/B113

• 7 p.m. Hazbin Hotel with Blake Roman, Erika Henningsen, and Amir Talai, Main Theater

• 7:30 p.m., Murder Mystery – Midnight at the Masquerade, Panel Room A/B119

Saturday:

• 10:30 a.m., Cartoon Academy with Joe Wos: As Easy as ABC, Kids Zone/A109

• 11:30 a.m., Idolfest/Japanese Idol Culture, Theater #2/B113

• Noon, From Executive Producers Dwayne Johnson, Brian Volk-Weiss, And Dany Garcia – “Roboforce: The Animated Series” Sneak Peek, Theater #3/B111

• Noon, “The Flash”: A Heroic Journey with the Cast, Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton, and Tom Cavanagh, Main Theater

• 12:30 p.m., Spotlight with Corbin Bleu, Theater #2/B113

• 1 p.m., Spotlight on the Superior creator Dan Slott, Panel Room B/B110

• 1 p.m., “Twilight” Unveiled with Peter Facinelli and Rachelle Lefevre, Main Theater

• 2 p.m., Hook, Zuko and More: A Conversation with Dante Basco, Main Theater

• 2 p.m., Breaking into Comics with Ben, Kevin and Mostafa, Panel Room B/B110

• 3 p.m., Create Your Own Bookmark, Book Nook/C124

• 3 p.m., KPOP and JPOP Random Dance Play, Anime AQ/A105

• 3:30 p.m., Spotlight with Kate Micucci, Theater #2/B113

• 4 p.m., One Piece of Yamato! with Michelle Rojas, Theater #3/B111

• 4:30 p.m., Bringing Smiles to Kids in the NW, Panel Room A/B119

• 5 p.m., Plus Ultra! The My Hero Academia Voice Actors Panel with Colleen Clinkenbeard, Luci Christian and Monica Rial, Main Theater

• 5:30 p.m., Feeling Super: Representation of Mental Health in Pop Culture, Panel Room A/B119

• 6 p.m., The Many Faces of Superman: A Tribute to The Man of Steel, with Tom Welling, Tyler Hoechlin, George Newbern, and Dean Cain, Main Theater

Sunday:

• 11 a.m., Camera, Culture, and Combat: The Legacy of Filipino Martial Arts in Comics, Film, and TV, Panel Room B/B110

• 11:30 a.m., Voices Behind the Games: Meet Troy Baker, Theater #2/B113

• 11:30 a.m., How to Cosplay and YouTube with a Disability, with Colleen Cosplay, Panel Room A/B119

• Noon, The Many Faces of Temuera Morrison, Main Theater

• 12:30 p.m., FAN EXPO Portland Kids’ Cosplay Red Carpet, at Cosplay Red Carpet

• 12:30 p.m., Get Ready for a Fun Time with Kellen Goff, Theater #2/B113

• 1 p.m. Out for a Bite: Meet James Marsters, Main Theater

• 1:30 p.m., McLovin and Beyond with Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Theater #2/B113

• 2 p.m., Guy Gilchrist, Jim Henson’s Cartoonist, Theater #3/B111

• 2 p.m., The Winchesters & Beyond “Supernatural” super panel with Jared Padalecki, Mark Sheppard, DJ Qualls, Alexander Calvert, Samantha Smith, Jim Beaver and Mark Pellegrino, Main Theater

• 2:30 p.m., The Weight of Loss; Exploring Death in Anime, Panel Rom A/B119

• 3 p.m., Epic Tales with John Rhys-Davies, 3 p.m., Main Theater

• 4 p.m., From Hell to Hotel: A Wild Ride with Hazbin & Helluva, with Richard Horvitz, Bryce Pinkham, Vivian Nixon Williams, Blake Roman, Erika Henningsen and Amir Talai, Main Theater

FAN EXPO Portland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

Portland is the second event on the 2025 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule of events is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

