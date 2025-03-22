RPost Expands into Japan, Secures Major Distribution Deals for AI-Infused eSecurity & eSign Services

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a global leader in AI-driven information protection, digital transaction management, and compliance solutions, has officially expanded into Japan, securing distribution partnerships with CBC in Nagoya and others in Tokyo. This follows the mid-2024 opening of RPost’s Tokyo office, reinforcing its commitment to the Japanese market.

As cybercriminals leverage Generative AI for sophisticated impersonation scams, RPost’s Eavesdropping™ AI technology provides organizations with real-time visibility into cyber threats—including eavesdropping, insider leaks, and third-party compromises.

“Japan was historically protected by poor translation scams, but AI has changed the game,” says Masanobu Yamamoto, manager at CBC Creation.

RPost’s award-winning cybersecurity suite extends beyond traditional security perimeters, safeguarding businesses from threats like Salt Typhoon, a Chinese-backed cybercriminal group infiltrating global telecom networks.

RPost’s See the Unseen™ and Un-leak Leaks™ AI technology ensures organizations can detect and neutralize cyber threats in real time, preventing financial and data security breaches before they occur.

