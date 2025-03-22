TradeTek 2.0 Construction Takeoff and Estimating Software

Henderson, NV, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — TradeTek Software is pleased to announce TradeTek 2.0, TradeTek Cloud and TradeTek Shared. TradeTek 2.0 extends the world’s most comprehensive construction estimating platform with pattern libraries, image editing, plan drawing and markup enhancements. Other enhancements include new sorting, filtering, administrative control, batch commands and optimizations throughout TradeTek Jobs, Assemblies, Lists and Reports.

The new TradeTek Cloud connects the Mac or Windows desktop environment of TradeTek to team oriented cloud services. From an integrated portal, management and estimators can create, manage and share users, contacts, preferences, jobs, reports, budgets and invoices. This Hybrid approach allows a team to leverage the performance and uptime advantages of a desktop application with administrative and sharing benefits of an integrated Cloud environment.

The new TradeTek Shared allows an individual estimator to seemless work between two computers in the office, at home or on the road. Preferences, jobs and trade specific Bundles on the estimator’s Main computer are available for use on the Second computer.

TradeTek makes it easy to configure Assemblies, SubItems, Properties, Lists and Reports. Bundles include Assemblies, List and Reports customized for a specific trade. TradeTek Software offers bundles for Framing, Roofing, Concrete, Masonry, Siding, Interior, Flooring and Millworks. Plugins integrate TradeTek with external software through an API. Existing plugins include Connect QuickBooks and Connect Procore. Bundles and Plugins downloaded from the Store panel of TradeTek come with user guides and training videos.

With TradeTek, an estimator generates a job from plan images. Navigate through job pages, pan across each page or mouse zoom in and out. Scale each page, then use Area, Linear, Segment or Count tools to draw takeoffs that capture quantities. Setup assemblies that hold all properties needed to quickly calculate every material or labor item. Build local or import external lists of items, prices and other data that connects to your assemblies. Now use the quantity and pricing data in custom reports for export to Excel, PDF or CSV.

TradeTek was design from the ground up to take full advantage of any modern 64-bit Mac or Windows computer, multiple high resolution monitors, multi-core processors, database or Internet connectivity. TradeTek features scale to the largest jobs without slowing performance for an individual or team environment.

* Build custom takeoff assemblies with properties to capture all needed items.

* Create multiple column database lists on disk, server or cloud.

* Compare project pricing from multiple vendors with a few clicks.

* Enter pricing once and update jobs and assemblies with a few clicks.

* Filter, sort, consolidate and calculate data into formatted reports.

* Store jobs on a local computer, server or in the cloud.

* Work independently and merge jobs from multiple estimators into a combined job.

* Handle your entire process from takeoff to bid proposal in one seamless tool.

* Enjoy a modern user experience that is easy to learn, setup and use.

* Get responsive customer support, answers, videos, training and consulting.

TradeTek includes a programming API to integrate with other software. Create integration and feature enhancement Plugins or trade specific Bundles. Plugins and Bundles integrate seamlessly into the TradeTek environment. Users can create their own Plugins or Bundles for organizational use or make them available for discovery and purchase in the integrated TradeTek Store.

TradeTek runs native on 64-bit Windows 10 or 11 or macOS 10.14 or later with a 64-bit Intel or ARM processor. It comes with the Takeoff Basics, User Guide and Developer Guide PDFs. Searchable answers, demonstration and training videos are accessible from the Help panel in TradeTek.

TradeTek is licensed per user on Mac or Windows for $99/month or $995/year. TradeTek Cloud and Trade Shared are optional monthly or annual subscriptions. Tiered pricing starts at $99/month.

TradeTek Software

Ph: (725) 356-1454

Web: www.tradeteksoftware.com

Email: info@tradeteksoftware.com