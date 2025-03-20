Bio-butanol Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Future Opportunities

The global bio-butanol market size is expected to reach USD 29.37 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Bio-butanol market is expected to witness significant growth in the next seven years owing to rising need for bio-based chemicals in place of petroleum based chemicals owing to their similar material characteristics, in addition to lower carbon footprints.

Tight raw material supply on account of food consumption being primary focus of corn and sugarcane is expected to be a major concern over the forecast period. Bio-butanol can be used as a drop-in replacement to petroleum-based butanol in all its applications. Depleting petroleum resources coupled with volatile oil prices has contributed towards the increasing need for bio-butanol.

Glycol ethers are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2030, in terms of revenue. Rising demand for glycol ethers on account of their various applications including solvents in liquid soaps, cosmetics, cleaning compounds, resins, paints, perfume and inks is expected to fuel growth in the next seven years.

Bio-butanol Market Report Highlights

The acrylate segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 37.4% in 2023. This is attributable to the fact that bio-butanol’s is used as a key ingredient in the production of butyl acrylate, which is widely used in paints, coatings and adhesives. Additionally, improved properties of bio-based acrylates, including sustainability and environmental benefits, will contribute to market penetration.

Asia Pacific bio-butanol market dominated the market in 2023. This is attributable to strong economies in the region, especially China, a major producer of paints and automobiles, are driving demand for bio-butanol as a sustainable feedstock for various industries.

Europe bio-butanol market was identified as a lucrative region in this industry. Europe enforces some of the most stringent environmental regulations globally, mandating a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Key Bio-butanol Company Insights

Cathay Industrial Biotech Ltd., is a producer of bio-based materials utilizing fermentation and synthetic biology. Their product portfolio includes innovative bio-based chemicals such as long-chain diacids and biobutanol, catering to sustainable alternatives in various industries.

Gevo is a company focused on developing and producing advanced renewable fuels. They utilize a proprietary fermentation process to convert renewable feedstocks into isobutanol, a versatile building block for creating sustainable aviation fuel, renewable gasoline, and bio-based chemicals.

List of Key Players of Bio-butanol Market

GranBio

Eastman Chemical Company

Abengoa

Cobalt Technologies

Metabolic Explorer

Phytonix

Celtic Renewables

Working Bugs

