Oral Irrigator Market 2030: Consumer Preferences in Dental Care

Oral Irrigator Market Growth & Trends

The global oral irrigator market size is expected to reach USD 1,450.1 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. The main factors driving this market are the rising incidence of dental diseases such as periodontitis and dental carries, increasing awareness regarding the use of technologically advanced products, the ready availability of oral irrigators, and several initiatives taken by various government agencies and dental organizations.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market growth. All dental, medical, and surgical procedures that are nonessential and elective were postponed in the first and second quarters of 2020. Oral examinations, routine cleaning, preventive therapies, and orthodontic procedures that do not involve pain management were postponed. This negatively impacted the global dental market and successively impacted the market for oral irrigators. Dental services were among the last to relaunch post-pandemic relaxations as dental procedures have a high risk of transmission.

As oral irrigators are more expensive than conventional floss, their market expansion is being constrained. Nevertheless, it is believed that the value benefits provided by manufacturers in exchange for the promotion of technologically advanced items will lessen the impact of high costs and boost consumer acceptance of these products. This may influence people’s preferences to change from utilizing conventional flossing techniques to effective oral irrigators.

Oral Irrigator Market Report Highlights

Based on product type, the cordless segment accounted for the largest share of above 67.2% in 2022 as it is portable, economical, and safe

The home application segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is due to rising awareness regarding the advantages of routine flossing and good dental care and the popularity of technologically improved goods

The online distribution channel segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is due to increasing reliance on technology and technical performance

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a revenue share of over 40.4% in 2022 owing to the presence of a large number of players and the rising prevalence of oral diseases

Oral Irrigator Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global oral irrigator market report based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Oral Irrigator Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Countertop

Cordless

Oral Irrigator Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Home

Dentistry

Oral Irrigator Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Online

Offline

Oral Irrigator Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Norway Denmark

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Kuwait



