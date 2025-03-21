REC and RSign Partner to Digitize Recruitment Processes

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — On February 1, 2022, the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) partnered with RPost to introduce RSign, a feature-rich e-signature solution tailored for the recruitment sector. This collaboration supports REC members by simplifying workflows, enhancing compliance, and reducing administrative time, costs, and risks. RSign automates processes such as new starter forms, contracts, right-to-work checks, and employee policies, ensuring efficiency in recruitment operations.

David Wood, Director of RPost UK, emphasized the benefits of digital transformation in the workplace, especially amid the rise of remote work. Neil Carberry, CEO of REC, highlighted the partnership’s alignment with sustainability goals by reducing paper use while maintaining secure, seamless, and cost-effective processes. With REC’s influence and RSign’s capabilities, the recruitment sector is set to experience significant operational and environmental advancements.

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-partners-with-rec-to-help-its-members-reduce-the-need-to-use-printed-paper-to-sign-documents-and-automate-processes