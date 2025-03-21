Empex Watertoys® Launches Innovative Splash Pad Installations for Safe, Fun Water Play

Splash pads have brought a new era of fun for those who want to enjoy interactive aquatic play and don’t want to go to the pool, and Empex Watertoys® understands this demand. This is why the firm is offering seamless and cost-effective splash pad installation to make water play areas safe for children and families.

USA, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — With summer just around the corner, municipalities, parks and recreation centres are looking for ways to improve their community offerings. And the best way to do this is with splash pad installation. Empex Watertoys®’ splash pads feature a variety of colourful, interactive water features that promote physical activity and social interaction while ensuring safety with a zero-depth entry design. A spokesperson from Empex Watertoys® says: “We understand the significance of providing communities with spaces where families can gather, play and create lasting memories. This is why our splash pad installations aren’t just fun, but a refreshing way to cool off and encourage active play in a safe environment.”

Splash pads are well-known among people of all ages because there’s no standing water, which minimizes the risk of drowning and injuries. Besides, every splash pad can be customized to fit specific themes and space for a perfect match for any community. With sustainable materials and water-saving technologies, all our splash pads promote responsible play. Designed for durability, our interactive water play features are low maintenance and kids can enjoy different watertoys including sprays, jets, tipping buckets and more for imaginative play and physical exercise.

Need more information or want an estimate for splash pad installation? Reach out to the team at Empex Watertoys® today!

