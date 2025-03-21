Pure Resonance Audio Launches WMS1-HH Wireless Handheld Microphone System

Waco, United States, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Pure Resonance Audio is pleased to announce the release of the WMS1-HH A-Band wireless handheld microphone system, a high-performance UHF wireless microphone system engineered for reliable, clear, and interference-free audio in professional settings. Designed with quality and usability in mind, the WMS1-HH-A is perfect for conferences, training rooms, live events, public speaking, and more.

Operating within the 540 – 590 MHz frequency band, the WMS1-HH-A system offers an impressive 328-foot range, allowing users to move freely without sacrificing signal quality. With built-in encryption, the system secures audio transmission, preventing other receivers on the same frequency from intercepting the signal. Combined with automatic frequency scanning and infrared synchronization, the WMS1-HH-A also ensures a quick and hassle-free setup.

“This system was designed to meet the needs of professionals who require clear and secure audio solutions that don’t sacrifice quality,” said the Pure Resonance Audio Product Line Manager. “With the WMS1-HH, we’re proud to deliver a versatile handheld wireless microphone that ensures superior sound clarity in any setting, from lecture halls to live stages.”

Key Features

SUPERIOR SIGNAL STABILITY: The WMS1-HH-A utilizes advanced UHF transmission and operates in the 540 – 590 MHz range, maintaining strong, interference-free transmission across large spaces.

LONG BATTERY LIFE: With up to 10 hours of continuous use powered by two AA batteries, the system is well-suited for long events.

USER-FRIENDLY DESIGN: Automatic frequency scanning and IR sync functions simplify setup, ensuring easy integration into any professional sound system.

PROFESSIONAL AUDIO QUALITY: Built with a high-quality dynamic microphone core, the WMS1-HH-A produces clear, natural sound enhanced by EQ adjustments for highs, mids, and bass.

DURABILITY AND COMFORT: Both the handheld transmitter and rack-mountable receiver are made from durable materials for long-lasting performance in professional environments.

With a combination of durability, flexibility, and professional-grade audio quality, the WMS1-HH-A wireless handheld microphone system sets a new standard in wireless audio solutions. Designed to handle the demands of live presentations, vocal performances, and large-scale events, the WMS1-HH-A is ready to become an essential tool in any professional audio setup.

Product Availablility

The Pure Resonance Audio WMS1-HH-A is now available for purchase and ready to ship. For more information or to order, please visit the website at www.pureresonanceaudio.com, call (866) 676-7804, or email sales@pureresonanceaudio.com.

Product URL

https://www.pureresonanceaudio.com/products/pure-resonance-audio-wms1-hh-a-wireless-microphone-system

About Pure Resonance Audio

Pure Resonance Audio specializes in creating innovative, high-quality commercial audio solutions for various industries, including education, retail, and hospitality. Pure Resonance Audio focuses on exceptional performance and reliability and offers a wide range of audio equipment and sound systems to meet the needs of today’s demanding audio environments.

Contact

Pure Resonance Audio

PO Box 880

Hewitt, TX 76643

(866) 676-7804

sales@pureresonanceaudio.com

www.pureresonanceaudio.com