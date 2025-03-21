USAII® Felicitates CGI Senior Leaders for Achieving CAITL™ Certification

Bengaluru, India, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — The United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII®), a global leader in AI certification and education, proudly felicitated 22 senior leaders from CGI for achieving their Certified AI Transformation Leader (CAITL™) certification. The prestigious event was held today at 11:00 AM IST at CGI’s state-of-the-art office in Bengaluru, India.

The ceremony honored the exemplary commitment of CGI’s leadership toward fostering AI transformation and innovation within the organization. This milestone underscores CGI’s strategic focus on driving technological excellence and staying at the forefront of artificial intelligence advancements.

CGI is a global IT and business consulting services firm delivering strategic insights, digital solutions, and business transformation for organizations worldwide. With a focus on innovation, CGI helps clients drive performance and achieve sustainable success.

The certificates were officially presented by Mr. Rakesh Aerath, President, Asia-Pacific, CGI, Ms. Jennifer Anthony Mecherippady, Senior Vice President and Business Unit Leader – Asia Pacific Solutions Delivery Center, CGI, and Mr. Ajit K Jha, Chief Product Partner, USAII. Their presence and inspiring words further underscored the significance of this achievement and its role in shaping future-ready organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ajit K Jha, Chief Product Partner at USAII, congratulated the certified leaders and said, “The CAITL™ certification is a mark of excellence for professionals driving AI transformation across industries. We are proud to see CGI’s leadership team set an exceptional example for embracing AI-driven innovation. This success demonstrates their preparedness to leverage AI for sustainable business growth.”

Mr. Rakesh Aerath, President, Asia-Pacific, CGI, also highlighted the importance of AI leadership, stating, “Artificial Intelligence is pivotal to our vision of delivering value-driven solutions for our clients worldwide. The CAITL certification equips our leaders with the knowledge and expertise to lead transformative AI initiatives and align them with our business strategies.”

“At CGI, we believe that AI is a catalyst for innovation and business success. The CAITL certification demonstrates our leaders’ dedication to building AI capabilities that align with our clients’ evolving needs and expectations. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to driving digital transformation at scale.” Ms. Jennifer Anthony Mecherippady, Senior Vice President and Business Unit Leader – Asia Pacific Solutions Delivery Center, CGI, added.

The Certified AI Transformation Leader (CAITL™) certification by USAII® is recognized globally for empowering senior professionals with essential skills to lead AI initiatives. Through this certification, leaders gain practical insights into AI adoption, ethics, strategy, and governance, enabling organizations to achieve AI-driven transformation seamlessly.

USAII® remains committed to equipping professionals and enterprises worldwide with the tools and knowledge to excel in AI innovation and implementation.

To know more about the USAII’s AI certification, please visit www.usaii.org

For Media Contacts:

Team – Marketing and Communications

United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII®)

Email: marcom@usaii.org

About USAII®

The United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII®) is the world’s leading provider of AI certifications, offering comprehensive and industry-relevant programs designed to equip individuals with the skills needed to excel in the AI-driven economy. USAII’s certifications are recognized globally for their excellence and practical relevance. For more information, visit www.usaii.org.