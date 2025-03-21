SeaCube and Greensee Launch Revolutionary Green Leasing Solutions for Refrigerated Transport

Montvale, NJ, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — SeaCube, a global leader in refrigerated intermodal equipment leasing, has partnered with Greensee to launch innovative solutions that redefine sustainability in the refrigerated transport sector. This collaboration introduces SeaCube’s Green and Net-Zero Reefer Leases, powered by Greensee’s AI-driven CO2 emissions reporting technology, setting a new standard for energy efficiency and environmental responsibility in cold chain logistics.

SeaCube is also working with Thermo King® a leader in transport temperature control solutions and a brand of Trane Technologies, and CMA CGM to field-test Thermo King’s E-COOLPAC electric genset, one of the first battery-powered refrigerated container gensets in the United States. This zero direct emission battery power technology allows to electrify last-mile refrigerated transport (excluding truck power) and reinforces SeaCube’s commitment to sustainable innovation. The Thermo King E-COOLPAC offers a range of battery modules, as well as extension packs to deliver power ranging from 35kWh to 105kWh and can be fitted or retrofitted to marine container chassis, where a traditional diesel genset can currently fit. The e-genset offers:

• Zero CO2 and particulate emissions during operation.

• Renewable energy charging compatibility, further reducing the carbon footprint.

• Compatibility with Thermo King marine refrigeration units including CFF and Magnum Plus, as well as other brands of ISO1496-2 reefer units.

“This e-genset is a game-changer for our operations,” stated Fabien Gresy-Aveline, Vice President, Container Fleet, CMA CGM. “By transitioning away from diesel, we are taking a significant step toward more sustainable refrigerated transport.”

“As a global leader in refrigerated intermodal equipment leasing, SeaCube is dedicated to investing in transformative sustainability solutions,” said Gregory Tuthill, Chief Commercial Officer of SeaCube Containers. “These initiatives not only help customers meet their rigorous sustainability targets but also significantly reduce the carbon footprint of refrigerated transport.”

“Providing electric solutions for refrigerated transportation is part of Thermo King’s and Trane Technologies’ overall approach to reducing carbon emissions,” said Claudio Zanframundo, president Thermo King EMEA Truck, Trailer, Bus and Global Marine, Rail and Air. “E-COOLPAC is a diesel genset alternative power source for reefers when they are not connected to grid or vessel power. It allows for lower emissions and adherence to local regulations when transporting refrigerated marine containers from ports to distribution centers, or those involved in daily reefer container transport.”

Revolutionizing Reefer Leasing with Energy and Emissions Efficiency

Refrigerated containers, or reefers, account for about 10% of a ship’s container capacity but can consume up to 20-30% of a vessel’s total power output, contributing significantly to CO2 emissions. SeaCube’s Green Reefer Leases address this challenge by providing access to advanced energy analytics and optimized asset designs, including:

• Refrigerated containers equipped with next-generation controllers, enhanced telematics, and efficient compressors.

• Real-time data analytics to optimize refrigeration operations, accounting for variables such as ambient temperature, cargo type and tradelane.

• Energy savings and emissions reductions of up to 20%, delivering tangible sustainability and cost benefits.

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is also participating in a GHG reporting and reefer fleet optimization pilot sponsored by SeaCube and Greensee. This initiative establishes baseline metrics for decarbonization benchmarking while identifying opportunities for fuel savings and operational efficiency.

“Effective GHG reporting for refrigerated transportation contributes to providing PIL with good visibility on our emissions, helps us meet regulatory requirements, and supports our long-term goal of achieving net zero GHG emissions by 2050,” said Lim Chee Wei, General Manager, Logistics Division, PIL.

Achieving Net-Zero with Carbon Offsets

SeaCube’s Net-Zero Reefer Leases enable customers to offset any remaining carbon emissions from transportation. Using precise calculations, SeaCube quantifies total emissions and offers customers the option to neutralize their impact through carbon credits. These credits support initiatives like reforestation, aligning customers’ operations with broader environmental objectives.

Driving Sustainability Through Advanced Analytics

“Greensee’s advanced analytics empower customers to accurately monitor and report emissions, ensuring compliance while enabling real-time optimization of refrigerated transport,” said Luc Terrel, Greensee founder and CEO. “Our partnership with SeaCube is a pivotal step toward a more sustainable future in cold chain logistics.”

Leading the Industry in Sustainability

“SeaCube and Greensee are setting the standard for sustainability in the cold chain industry,” added Mr. Tuthill. “Through innovative solutions like energy analytics, the electric genset, and the Net-Zero Reefer Lease Program, we are providing practical, impactful pathways to help customers reduce emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.”

This partnership underscores SeaCube’s and Greensee’s shared commitment to creating a greener, more sustainable future for the logistics industry.

For more information, visit: Greensee.ai and SeaCubeContainers.com/Sustainability-Solutions/