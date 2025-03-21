Garden Rooms Essex: Bespoke Outdoor Extensions by Wright Sheds Ltd

Essex, UK, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Transform your outdoor space with a custom-built garden room by Wright Sheds Ltd. Based in Essex, this trusted company has over 43 years of experience designing and crafting bespoke outdoor extensions tailored to your needs.

Enhance Your Home with a garden room Essex

A garden room is more than an extension; it’s a versatile addition to your property, offering endless possibilities. Whether you envision a home office, creative studio, home gym, or even an extra bedroom, Wright Sheds Ltd brings your ideas to life. Each project is customized to suit your style and requirements, ensuring a perfect fit for your outdoor space.

Clients can select the size, shape, and finish, and even specify the placement of windows and doors to create a truly personalized design. A garden room not only provides additional living space but also adds aesthetic and functional value to your home.

High-Quality Construction with Superior Materials

Wright Sheds Ltd takes pride in using only the best materials to ensure durability and quality. Their garden rooms are built with premium-grade Scandinavian redwood, known for its strength and natural appeal. Additional features include:

• Tanalised Timber Flooring: Resistant to wear and built to last.

• Insulated Interiors: Comfortable and functional year-round.

• EPDM Rubber Roofing: A long-lasting solution with a 50-year life expectancy.

By manufacturing directly, the company eliminates intermediaries, offering high-quality products at wholesale prices. As an added benefit, Essex-based customers enjoy free delivery on all orders.

Studio Style Garden Room Options

Wright Sheds Ltd offers two distinct studio styles to meet diverse needs:

Studio Style Garden Room A

• Built from 25×100 redwood log lap with a 38×75 framework.

• Includes UPVC double-glazed windows and doors with customizable colors.

• Fully insulated and lined with redwood tongue and groove boards.

• Finished with long-life rubber roofing and painted with Cuprinol Shades.

Studio Style Garden Room B

• Features Scandinavian redwood construction with a damp membrane for added protection.

• Offers UPVC double doors and 28mm double-glazed windows.

• Fully insulated, with optional customization for self-finishing interiors.

• Painted with premium wood treatments for a polished look.

Both styles are designed for convenience, delivered and installed on pre-laid bases with reasonable access.

Why Choose Wright Sheds Ltd?

Since 1985, Wright Sheds Ltd has been a trusted name in bespoke garden rooms and outdoor extensions. With a reputation for quality and customer satisfaction, the company ensures each project is handled with care and expertise. Their team collaborates closely with clients to deliver unique, functional designs that stand the test of time.

Contact Wright Sheds Ltd Today

Explore the possibilities of a stunning garden room for your Essex property. Contact Wright Sheds Ltd at 01268 729808 for a free consultation and quotation. Let their expert team help you create the perfect outdoor extension tailored to your needs.