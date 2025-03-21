Tech Data Expands Global Reach of RPost’s RMail E-Security and RSign E-Signature Services

2025-03-21

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Tech Data, one of the world’s largest technology distributors, has partnered with RPost to distribute its innovative RSign® e-signature and RMail® e-security services globally. This collaboration is set to enhance the digital transformation capabilities of cloud service providers, MSPs, and IT consultancies by offering smart, secure, and user-friendly solutions at a more affordable price point.

AI-Infused Innovations for Microsoft 365 Users

The partnership comes on the heels of RMail’s latest AI-powered RMail Recommends™ release, a game-changer in email security. This update not only boosts email protection but also automates in-the-moment end-user security training—seamlessly integrated into Microsoft Office 365 and Gmail interfaces.

“We’re excited to bring RPost’s smart RSign and RMail solutions to Tech Data’s vast partner network,” said Zafar Khan, RPost CEO. “RMail’s AI-powered features and RSign’s unparalleled e-signature tools make Microsoft 365 and Gmail simply better for business, empowering Tech Data’s customers to operate more securely and efficiently.”

E-Signatures Simplified

RSign’s feature-rich platform offers globally accepted e-signature capabilities tailored for today’s API-driven and automation-focused businesses. It delivers simplified user experiences, flexible plans, and significant cost advantages for MSPs and their clients.

“RMail isn’t just email encryption. It’s SMART-as-a-service,” added Khan. “Combined with RSign, we’re delivering an affordable and elegant solution that democratizes the best in e-security and e-signatures.”

Partnership in Action

RPost’s collaboration with Tech Data has already yielded results, with companies like Dell onboarding RSign and RMail through Tech Data to support global cloud offerings.

Adrian Velazquez, Director of RPost LATAM, remarked, “Tech Data’s global reach ensures that our solutions are accessible to businesses worldwide, complementing partnerships with distributors like Ingram Micro, Frama Communications, and eDist.”

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-tech-data-and-dell-now-better-together

