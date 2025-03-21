Cisdem AppCrypt 7.9.0 Now Supports App Allowlist and Adds More Features

Madelia, Minnesota, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem AppCrypt is an app locker and website blocker for Mac. You can use it to lock individual apps with password. You can also use it to block specific websites, categories of websites, and URLs with certain keywords. AppCrypt helps with privacy protection, productivity and parental controls.

“AppCrypt is user-friendly and is keep improving,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “This update allows users to add certain apps to the allowlist. Also, there is no need to enter the password when adding sites to the block list or quickly enabling the App Lock/Web Block. AppCrypt is loved by many. This update also fixed some minor bugs.”

What’s new in version 7.9.0?

Added App Alowlist function.

Added function to quickly add websites for blocking without entering a password.

Changed the function on the menu tab to Enable App Lock/Web Block without a password.

Changed the function to lock all the managed apps when Mac goes to sleep.

Fix some minor bugs.

Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac main features:

Block access to websites and pages

AppCrypt can block websites on Safari, Google Chrome, Opera and other browsers. It lets users block specific websites, categories of websites, and URLs containing certain keywords. There is also an option to block all websites. By adding a site to the Always Block or Always Allow list, users can make the site permanently blocked or accessible.

Lock apps with password

AppCrypt can lock individual apps with password. Once an app is locked, one has to enter the password to open it. If one enters the wrong password, the app will remain locked, and AppCrypt will record the failed attempt, with time, date and a photo of the intruder. There is also an Allowlist for apps. When switching to the Allowlist mode, all apps will be locked except those you added to the Allowlist. When Mac goes to sleep, all the managed apps will be locked.

Schedule website blocking and app locking

There is a schedule feature, allowing users to block websites and lock apps during certain hours on certain days. It’s easy to create recurring schedules. You can set a general schedule, which will apply to all the blocked sites and locked apps. You can also set a custom schedule for a certain site or app. Custom schedules will be applied in preference to the general schedule.

Easy to use and hard to bypass

AppCrypt is easy to use for everyone. It requires the password to access blocked sites and locked apps. It also requires the password to access, quit and uninstall AppCrypt itself. However, when you want to add a new website to the block list or quickly start the blocking on the menu bar, no password is required.

Help with parental controls, productivity and privacy protection

Compatible with macOS 10.12 or later, AppCrypt is versatile and easy to use. It can be used for various purposes by parents and people in general.

Price and availability

Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac 7.9.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/appcrypt-mac.html. A one-year subscription for 1 Mac costs $19.99. A lifetime license for 1 Mac costs $39.99. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-appcrypt.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, multimedia, PDF and data recovery software products for Mac computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance Mac software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.