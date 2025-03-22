Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd: Your Trusted Haulage and Shoring Experts in Kent

Newington, UK, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd has been a trusted name in the civil engineering, utilities, and building industries since its founding in 2005. With over 70 years of combined experience, the company offers unparalleled expertise in both shoring solutions and light haulage services, meeting the diverse needs of clients across Kent and the Southeast.

Supporting Kent’s Construction and Transport Needs Since 2005

Founded by Alan Douglas, a pioneer in the shoring industry and former founder of Trench Shore Ltd, the company was established with the mission of delivering high-quality solutions tailored to individual project requirements. Working alongside industry veteran Mick Doe, Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd has built a reputation for reliability, innovation, and outstanding service.

With a deep understanding of the unique demands of the construction and transportation sectors, the company continues to deliver flexible, customer-focused solutions that ensure project success.

Comprehensive Shoring Solutions for Maximum Safety

Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd offers a wide range of premium shoring equipment designed to enhance safety and efficiency at construction sites. The inventory includes:

• Trench and Manhole Boxes

• Hydraulic Frames and Props

• Sheets and Road Crossing Plates

All products are available for both hire and sale, providing maximum flexibility for clients. For projects requiring specialized items, the company goes the extra mile to source the right equipment promptly. This commitment ensures clients always have the tools they need to maintain safe and efficient operations.

Light Haulage Services Tailored to Your Business

As one of Kent’s leading private haulage companies, Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd offers dependable and efficient transport solutions to businesses across the region. The company’s fleet is equipped to handle a variety of logistics requirements, including:

• A 7.5-tonne flatbed for larger, heavier loads

• A pickup with a 3.2m flatbed trailer featuring a 1-tonne crane for versatile transport needs

Operating under a Standard O Licence, the company is fully compliant with industry regulations, ensuring safe and reliable delivery of goods. Whether you need a one-time delivery or a recurring logistics partner, Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd is committed to keeping your business running smoothly.

Why Choose Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd?

Clients trust Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd for its dedication to delivering tailored solutions and exceptional service. Key benefits include:

• Expertise backed by decades of industry experience

• A comprehensive inventory of high-quality equipment

• A client-first approach that prioritizes safety, reliability, and flexibility

By focusing on the unique needs of each project, the company ensures every client receives the best possible support to achieve their goals.

Strengthening Kent’s Supply Chains

Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd plays a vital role in supporting local industries, ensuring the timely and efficient movement of goods and equipment. By maintaining a strong commitment to excellence, the company contributes to the success of projects across the region, helping to strengthen Kent’s supply chains and economy.

For further information or to discuss haulage companies in Kent and shoring requirements, contact Alan Douglas Plant & Transport Ltd at 01795 843197.