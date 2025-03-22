Hawk Mechanical & AC Repair: Serving Port St. Lucie and the Treasure Coast for More Than 20 Years

PORT ST LUCIE, FL, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Hawk Mechanical & AC Repair specializes in air conditioning service and repair as well as mechanical needs. They have served the Treasure Coast and Port St. Lucie areas of Florida for more than 20 years as a local, veteran-owned company. The company is unparalleled in their services for both residents and businesses, ensuring that each project is treated with honesty, reliability, and fair pricing whatever the need may be.

Hawk Mechanical & AC Repair opened their doors in 2006. Since that time, they have always worked to ensure your Florida home is comfortable through the hot and humid temperatures of sweet summertime. During those sweltering summers, you should be able to trust your system to keep you cool and with the support of Hawk Mechanical & AC Repair, you can. Their team of licensed technicians provides services that span across air conditioning repairs, maintenance, installations, and more so you can keep your home or business cool all summer long.

“Florida summers demand air conditioning systems that you can depend on,” said Raymond Ferrizzi, owner of Hawk Mechanical & AC Repair. “That’s why we focus so closely on offering high-quality air conditioning services. Our goal is to ensure your unit is working well, but also to provide you with a great experience so you will call us the next time you need help. We are dedicated to caring for your family’s comfort and well-being in this way.”

The company takes great pride in their strongest values, which include integrity, precision, and dedication. They have faithfully served the community for nearly 20 years and proudly have more than three decades of air conditioning experience and expertise to offer their clients. They can work with everything from basic repairs to complex mechanical systems – and all the issues in between.

When you choose to work with Hawk Mechanical & AC Repair, you get a local company that is veteran-owned with a clear focus for their clients. They use a customer-centered approach in everything that they do, committing to your satisfaction every time.

If you would like to learn more about Hawk Mechanical & AC Repair, you can check out their website at https://www.hawkmechanicalservices.com/ or their Google Business Profile. For scheduling service or to ask any questions about services, reach out directly to the company. They are here to help.