New Indoor Pickleball Lounge and Award-winning “Eatertainment” Concept Now Open in Orlando

Orlando, FL, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Get ready to rally, Orlando! Crush Yard, an indoor pickleball bar and lounge, is now open.

Crush Yard Orlando offers a way for both beginners and pros to escape the heat with its indoor courts and an award-winning “eatertainment” experience for guests of all ages. The massive 48,000-square-foot venue features 10 indoor pickleball courts, a chef-driven, elevated American and international menu, a full cocktail bar, an arcade, backyard games area and more to complement the gameplay.

“We’re thrilled to bring an exciting new space to Orlando so residents and visitors can enjoy the fastest-growing sport in the country,” said Matt Manasse, Chief Brand Ambassador for Crush Yard. “Crush Yard offers more than just pickleball courts — it’s a place for connection, competition and community. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just discovering the game, we’re here to elevate your pickleball experience.”

Court rentals start at $48 per hour and if guests are new to the sport, Crush Yard will provide paddle rentals and balls for a small additional fee. While four people can play at a time, up to eight guests can enjoy a court together. Classes, lessons, leagues and camps led by Crush Yard’s pro team and Director of Pickleball Evan Addington are also available.

While everyone is welcome at Crush Yard, members receive additional perks, including members-only open play, discounted food & drinks, early reservations and more. Crush Yard also plans to have a robust schedule of weekly activities & events to bring together players of all ages and skill levels.

The restaurant and bar have capacity for 150 guests and offer a creative twist on classic American comfort and international dishes from the mind of Executive Chef Brandon Buck. From fresh salads and hearty bowls to shareable bites and flavorful mains, the diverse options are crafted with the finest ingredients to delight every palate. Whether guests are dining in, taking out, or ordering delivery, the menu is designed to bring bold flavors and fresh ingredients to the table.

With app-driven food & beverage purchases, court reservations, class and tournament registrations, Crush Yard’s innovative technology provides maximum guest convenience. Several self-pour “Beer Islands” feature dozens of brews on tap, including drinks from local favorites like Crooked Can and Ivanhoe Park breweries, so customers can fill up on their own.

Just like pickleball itself, Crush Yard is sweeping the nation. Orlando is Crush Yard’s second location nationwide, with its award-winning location in Charleston, SC, and two more coming soon to Huntsville, AL and Nashville, TN.

Crush Yard Orlando is located in Formosa Gardens Village on US Highway 192, across from Disney’s Animal Kingdom and nearby to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Margaritaville Resort, the Town of Celebration. The address is 7840 West Irlo Bronson Highway (US 192) in Kissimmee, Florida 34747.

Crush Yard can also host private events and meetings for groups of up to 1300 people with customizable menus, flexible spaces and advanced A/V capabilities. To learn more about private event bookings, click here.

Crush Yard investors include Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic, Thasunda Duckett, CEO of TIAA, John Zimmer, Founder of Lyft, Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean, and NFL legends Brian Dawkins, AJ Green, Golden Tate and many other notable names.

Crush Yard was represented on the lease by its national master broker, Bobby Palta of BLVD Retail.

For more information, visit https://crushyard.com/.

To view or download and images, click here.

About Crush Yard

Crush Yard is a pickleball paradise offering indoor gameplay, an elevated food experience, a full bar and even more entertainment for guests of all ages. Crush Yard opened its award-winning first location in Mount Pleasant outside Charleston, SC in September 2023. With open plays, private court rentals, classes, lessons, and competitions, guests of all skill levels can enjoy Crush Yard. The attraction also offers a unique “eatertainment” experience, with a curated menu, tap wall, full bar and more to complement the gameplay, arcades, and other entertainment offerings. Crush Yard hosts weekly events and is available for private events and parties. For more information, visit https://crushyard.com/.