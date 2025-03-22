A Proud Moment for Pacific Group of Companies: ACCA Accreditation Achieved!

Ahmedabad, India, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — We are over the moon to share a remarkable milestone for the Pacific Group of Companies, as we have been awarded both ACCA Approved Employer for Professional Development and Trainee Development – Gold. This prestigious recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to the values and vision that guide our organisation’s approach to professional growth.

Additionally, our dedication to innovation has been acknowledged through the distinguished Excellence in Digital Transformation accolade, marking a truly extraordinary achievement for our company.

These achievements reflect our unwavering commitment to empowering employees through continuous professional growth, upskilling initiatives, and groundbreaking advancements in digital transformation.

The ACCA Approved Employer Program is a global benchmark recognising exceptional standards in staff training and ongoing development. This is the testimony of our efforts in creating a nurturing environment for our employees, fostering lifelong learning, and maintaining the highest standards of expertise to deliver high performing results.

Anand Tated, our CEO and Founder, expressed his pride in this accomplishment:

“These accolades not only celebrate our commitment to world-class learning and development programs but also mark a pivotal step in our journey toward global excellence. The ACCA accreditation reinforces our credibility, commitment to professional standards, and readiness to meet global benchmarks especially in the .”

He further emphasized:

“The Digital Transformation award further underscores our dedication to innovation, business process automation, and reshaping the way we work for a better future.”

For over a decade, Pacific Group of Companies has prioritised the growth and development of its employees, designing impactful training programs that enable them to achieve their career aspirations. These initiatives have equipped over 1,000 employees with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their professional journey.

Mr. Anand Tated expressed his gratitude. “A heartfelt thank you to ACCA India and to every team member who contributed to this success. Together, we are charting a path of excellence and innovation, advancing both our people and our business.”

This accomplishment reminds us of the incredible potential we have as a team. Let’s celebrate this milestone together and continue to aim higher, innovate further, and excel in everything we do.

Here’s to many more achievements in the years to come! For more, visit our website https://pacificgroupcompanies.com/