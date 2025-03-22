JH Garlick Ltd – Trusted Damp Specialists and Damp Proofing Experts in Kent

Kent, UK, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — For over 125 years, JH Garlick Ltd has been a cornerstone in the building industry, with a specialization in timber preservation and damp proofing since 1967. This family-run business has earned a stellar reputation for its expertise, impeccable service, and commitment to quality workmanship.

Comprehensive Services for Damp Proofing and Timber Preservation

Specialist Damp and Timber Surveys

JH Garlick Ltd offers in-depth damp and timber surveys conducted by CSRT-qualified surveyors. Each survey provides detailed observations, recommendations, and tailored specifications for necessary remedial treatments and repairs.

Damp Proofing Solutions

With a wide range of damp proofing services, the company provides:

• Damp proof course installation.

• Structural waterproofing and tanking solutions.

• Cavity drain systems and cementitious applications.

Wood Treatments

Protecting properties from woodworm, dry rot, and wet rot is a priority. JH Garlick Ltd’s treatments ensure timber and masonry remain in excellent condition.

Structural Repairs

From timber replacement to brickwork renewal and joinery repair, their team of skilled technicians ensures buildings are structurally sound and well-maintained.

Basement Waterproofing and Conversions

JH Garlick Ltd specializes in transforming basements into dry, habitable spaces through comprehensive waterproofing and conversion services, managing the project from start to finish.

Custom Drainage Systems and Sump Pumps

Tailored drainage solutions and sump pump installations are designed to meet specific property needs, ensuring optimal performance and longevity.

Long-Term Guarantees and Recognized Accreditations

JH Garlick Ltd takes pride in offering long-term guarantees for all specialist treatment work undertaken. As approved contractors with the Property Care Association (PCA) and Guarantee Protection Insurance (GPI), clients can trust the reliability and quality of their services.

Expertise in Addressing Common Damp Issues

Rising Damp

Rising damp, commonly found in older properties, occurs due to the absence or breakdown of a damp proof course (DPC). It allows moisture to rise through the building fabric, often resulting in structural damage. Detecting and treating this issue early is crucial to preserving property integrity.

Wet and Dry Rot

These conditions arise from damp environments, poor ventilation, and fungal decay of timbers. Left untreated, they can compromise the structure and spread to adjoining materials like brickwork or plaster.

Penetrative Dampness

Penetrative damp occurs when water enters a building horizontally through walls or roofing. It is often caused by defects such as damaged guttering or roof flashing. Early intervention can resolve this destructive issue quickly and effectively.

Why Choose JH Garlick Ltd?

JH Garlick Ltd’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is evident in every project they undertake. Their family-run ethos and dedication to craftsmanship ensure clients receive exceptional service. The company offers:

• Expertly trained surveyors and technicians.

• A quality assurance guarantee on all work.

• Competitive pricing without compromising on service standards.

Contact JH Garlick Ltd Today

For trusted damp specialists Kent and damp proofing companies Kent, call JH Garlick Ltd at 0800 0966941. Whether it’s a detailed damp survey or a comprehensive basement conversion, their team is ready to provide tailored solutions to meet your needs.