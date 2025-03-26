RPost Joins Coalition to Combat Real Estate Wire Fraud

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Impostor email scams, known as “Whaling” or “Business Email Compromise,” have become a major cyber threat, with criminals posing as company executives to deceive employees into wiring funds for fraudulent transactions. These scams are particularly prevalent in the real estate industry, where wire fraud during mortgage closings has caused significant financial losses. RPost, a leader in email security, has been at the forefront of combating these attacks with its RMail Anti-Whaling protection service.

