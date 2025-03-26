RPost Joins Coalition to Combat Real Estate Wire Fraud

RPost Joins Coalition to Combat Real Estate Wire Fraud

Posted on 2025-03-26 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Impostor email scams, known as “Whaling” or “Business Email Compromise,” have become a major cyber threat, with criminals posing as company executives to deceive employees into wiring funds for fraudulent transactions. These scams are particularly prevalent in the real estate industry, where wire fraud during mortgage closings has caused significant financial losses. RPost, a leader in email security, has been at the forefront of combating these attacks with its RMail Anti-Whaling protection service.

Recognizing the effectiveness of RPost’s solutions, the Coalition to Stop Real Estate.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/coalition-to-stop-wire-fraud-has-announced-rpost-partnership

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution