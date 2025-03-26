Kapoor Sales Corporation Launches High-Quality PBT Granules for Diverse Industries

New Delhi, India, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales Corporation, a trusted leader in the distribution of industrial materials, is proud to announce the launch of its premium PBT Granules, designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance engineering plastics in various sectors. The versatile and durable PBT Granules are now available for businesses across automotive, electronics, consumer goods, and industrial applications.

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is a highly sought-after engineering plastic due to its excellent mechanical strength, thermal stability, and resistance to chemicals and wear. Kapoor Sales Corporation’s PBT Granules are engineered to deliver exceptional reliability, making them ideal for a wide range of demanding applications, from automotive components to electronics.

Key Features of Kapoor Sales Corporation’s PBT Granules Include:

Exceptional Durability: Offers outstanding resistance to wear, impact, and chemicals, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Superior Electrical Properties: Ideal for electrical and electronic components, with high dielectric strength and minimal water absorption.

High Thermal Stability: Can withstand elevated temperatures, making it suitable for automotive and industrial components.

“We are excited to introduce our high-quality PBT Granules to businesses that demand the highest standards in performance and durability,” said Spokesperson from Kapoor Sales Corporation. “Our PBT Granules offer unparalleled reliability and versatility, ensuring that our clients can meet their production requirements without compromising on quality. With our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Kapoor Sales Corporation continues to be a trusted partner for manufacturers seeking superior materials.”

Applications of PBT Granules:

Automotive Industry: Ideal for under-the-hood components, electrical connectors, and other high-temperature, chemically resistant parts.

Electrical and Electronics: Used in connectors, switches, housings, and other critical components where electrical insulation is paramount.

Used in connectors, switches, housings, and other critical components where electrical insulation is paramount. Consumer Goods: Offers durability and aesthetic appeal for items such as kitchen appliances, mobile phone parts, and more.

Industrial Components: Perfect for mechanical components, gears, and housings that require resistance to wear, abrasion, and high temperatures.

Kapoor Sales Corporation’s PBT Granules undergo rigorous quality control procedures to ensure each batch meets global standards, providing manufacturers with consistent, reliable, and high-performance materials for their production processes.

The following are the grades they offer:

VALOX™ 325 (Unfilled, natural, black and other opaque colors)

VALOX™ 420 (30% GR, natural, black and other opaque colors)

VALOX™ RESIN DR51 (15% GR, natural, black and other opaque colors)

VALOX™ FR 357 (PBT/PC Blend FR, VALOX™ FR 357X (Unfilled FR blend of PBT/PC in natural, black and other opaque colors)

VALOX™ FR 420SEO (30% GF, FR PBT in natural, black and other opaque colors)

About Kapoor Sales Corporation:

Established in 1969, Kapoor Sales Corporation is a leading supplier of industrial materials, offering a wide range of premium plastics, polymers, and engineering materials. With years of experience in the industry, Kapoor Sales Corporation has built a reputation for delivering top-quality products, outstanding customer service, and expert technical support to clients across various sectors. The company is committed to helping manufacturers optimize their production processes with reliable and innovative material solutions. They are the authorized distributors for Sabic Innovative Plastics India Pvt Ltd

For more information about Kapoor Sales Corporation’s PBT Granules and to place an order, visit our website right away!

Contact us:

KAPOOR SALES CORPORATION

Address: J-424, 1st Floor, Shankar Road,

New Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi – 110060

Phone: 011-28741663/64

E-mail: ksc@kapoorsales.com

Website: https://www.kapoorsales.com/pbt-granules.php