PDC Presentation Solutions Ltd Expands Wire and Spiral Binding Solutions in Middlesex

Middlesex, UK, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — PDC Presentation Solutions Ltd, a leading provider of professional binding solutions, is expanding its range of Wire Binding and Spiral Binding options to meet the evolving needs of businesses, educators, and print professionals. With a focus on quality, durability, and customization, PDC now offers an extensive selection of binding products, including premium wire binding, versatile spiral coils, and the eco-friendly BioCoil® solution.

Wire Binding: A Professional and Secure Choice

Wire binding, also known as Wire-O binding, is a preferred method for creating high-quality documents with a polished and professional appearance. Commonly used for presentations, reports, diaries, and pitch books, wire binding ensures that pages remain securely fastened while allowing documents to lie completely flat or fold back on themselves for easy handling.

PDC offers both 3:1 pitch and 2:1 pitch wire binding solutions, making it suitable for a wide range of document thicknesses. For businesses with high-volume binding needs, wire spools are also available, ensuring seamless workflow efficiency. As the exclusive UK dealer for JBI, PDC provides access to premium wire spools and compatible machines at competitive prices.

Spiral Binding: Flexible, Durable, and Customizable

Spiral binding is an excellent option for documents that require flexibility and durability, making it ideal for manuals, training guides, educational planners, and workbooks. Unlike wire binding, spiral coils can accommodate thicker documents, up to 50mm, without compromising ease of use. The ability to turn pages a full 360 degrees makes this binding method perfect for frequently handled documents.

PDC manufactures spiral coils in the industry-standard 4:1 pitch (0.2475) while also offering 3:1 and 6:0 pitch options for businesses transitioning from wire to coil binding. Customers can choose from 45 different colors, with additional bespoke Pantone matching available for branding consistency. Spiral coils can also be cut to custom lengths, ranging from 160mm up to 1 metre, accommodating non-standard document sizes.

BioCoil®: A Sustainable Binding Solution

Recognizing the need for eco-friendly alternatives, PDC has introduced BioCoil®, a biodegradable spiral binding solution that provides the same strength and flexibility as traditional plastic coils but decomposes naturally over time. This innovative option is designed for businesses that prioritize sustainability without compromising durability. BioCoil® is available in Black, White, and Clear, with additional customization options for large orders.

Seamless Ordering and Customer Support

PDC has streamlined its ordering process to ensure customers can access high-quality binding solutions with ease. Businesses can now order their binding supplies online anytime, with an intuitive ordering system that allows account customers to quickly reorder their most-used products.

For those needing guidance on the best binding solution, PDC provides expert support via phone at 020 8810 5770, email, and Live Chat. Whether customers require standard wire and spiral binding options, custom colors, or bulk orders, PDC’s team is available to assist with tailored solutions.

With its expanded range of binding products and commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PDC Presentation Solutions Ltd continues to be the leading provider of wire and spiral binding solutions in the UK.