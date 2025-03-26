Transforming Business Master’s Education for a Technology-Driven Future

CMR University and the Institute of Product Leadership Announce India’s First Industry-Backed MBA in Technology Management

Bangalore, India, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — CMR University, in partnership with the Institute of Product Leadership Inc. USA, is launching India’s first industry-backed MBA in Technology Management. This pioneering program is designed to equip professionals with the expertise needed to thrive in an AI-first, technology-driven, and digital-first business landscape.

Press Conference Details:

Date: February 19, 2024

Time: 11:45 AM

Venue: Vivanta Bengaluru, Residency Road

Why This Program?

With businesses rapidly adopting AI, automation, and digital-first strategies, there is a growing demand for professionals who can seamlessly integrate business strategy with technology execution. Traditional MBA programs have struggled to keep pace with this shift, leaving a gap in the market for Techno-Managers—leaders who can drive AI-enabled strategies, manage digital transformation, and align technology with business growth.

Recognizing this urgent industry need, CMR University and IPL have collaborated with top global companies to develop a curriculum that blends business acumen with deep technological expertise. The program offers hands-on learning with industry practitioners, real-world case studies, and direct exposure to cutting-edge technology applications.

Press Conference Highlights:

Keynote Addresses:

Shri K. C. Ramamurthy , Chairman, CMR Jnanadhara Trust – The role of industry-academia collaboration in shaping future careers. Dr. H B Raghavendra , Vice Chancellor, CMR University – The vision behind India’s first MBA in Technology Management. SaiSatish Vedam , Chief Executive & Product Officer, IPL –India’s first industry-backed business master’s program for Technology Managers



Industry Insights from Global Tech Leaders:

Pinkesh Shah (Silicon Valley Practitioner & Tech Investor) – India’s missed opportunities in technology leadership and how to fix them. Tapojoy Chatterjee (VP & Head of Product, Swiggy) – The evolving hiring outlook for young business managers. Adithi Sampath (Head of Product, Uber) – The critical role of AI in business strategy. Ashish Kalvakota (VP, Global Logic) – Future skills for technology-driven leadership.



Live Product Demos:

Shailesh Hegde , CEO, Hubilo – Showcasing AI-driven innovations and their impact on modern businesses. Arjun Shenoy , Co-Founder & CPO, GetReplies – Showcasing AI-driven innovations and their impact on modern businesses.



Media Invitation:

We invite journalists, media professionals, and industry analysts to attend this landmark event and gain exclusive insights into how business education is evolving to meet the demands of the AI-powered economy.

For media registrations, interviews, and further information, please contact:

Arnould Joseph

Director of Communications,

Institute of Product Leadership

Email: arnould.joseph@ipl.university

Phone: +91 9606498908

About CMR University:

With its headquarters in Texas, USA, the Institute of Product Leadership is a premier institution dedicated to fostering innovation and leadership in the product management and technology sectors. With a focus on practical learning and industry collaboration, IPL prepares professionals to excel in their careers and drive meaningful change.

About the Institute of Product Leadership:

CMR University is a renowned educational institution committed to excellence in teaching, research, and industry partnerships. Offering a diverse range of programs, CMR University empowers students to achieve their full potential and make impactful contributions to society.

