Will The Stone industry be Rocked by The New Thinstone Handbook from Southwest Stone?

Tulsa, OK, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — For generations the Cox family has been well known for everything involving hardscape, thin stone, masonry, and everything building stone related via there strong ties to the construction and masonry community in Tulsa Oklahoma, especially via there family business Southwest Stone which is one of the most popular wholesale hardscape suppliers in Tulsa.

Adam Cox of the cox family said he is excited about the new book, with input from Jacob Cox, Justin Cox, Eddie Cox and the entire cox family.

The book is “The Thin Stone Handbook” it’s currently for sale on Amazon has great reviews and available to read for free on kindle, via kindle unlimited.

The Thin Stone Handbook covers everything anyone ends to know about thin stone veneer. Including finding the right thin stone, installing thin stone, how to pick out the right thin stone, how to pick the best thin stone contractors and the book also has lots of pictures of all the different types of thin stone, says Adam Cox at Southwest stone in Tulsa.

“This book pairs perfect with our quarry direct pricing on thinstone and building stone”. Says Eddie Cox of SWSstone.com

You can find out more about Southwest stone at www.SWStone.com or buy the book on Amazon here https://www.amazon.com/Thin-Stone-Veener-Handbook-SWStone-com/dp/B0DVC6WJBH

