WeatherWise Heating & AC Repair: Your Trusted Family-Owned HVAC Experts Since 1985

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — WeatherWise Heating & AC Repair proudly celebrates more than 40 years of service to the area, with a rich history that dates back to 1985. The company provides professional heating and cooling solutions to customers in Crystal Lake, McHenry County, Kane County, and surrounding areas. They are renowned for providing outstanding quality for every single client as well as exceptional customer service and fair pricing for every project. The company services homes and businesses for all of their heating and cooling needs.

WeatherWise Heating & AC Repair is proud to have built a legacy of excellence. With a strong commitment to comfort and reliability, many home and business owners have trusted the expert technicians through the years. They’ve built a reputation for dependable services for all things heating and cooling. This covers repairs, installations, routine maintenance, and more. They can work with many different brands and styles of heating, cooling, and HVAC units. Trust WeatherWise for handling your needs from the bitter cold of winter to the sweltering heat of summer. They ensure every customer can enjoy comfort and peace of mind.

“Our family takes great pride in providing quality services and running this business for more than 40 years as a family,” says Brandon Franco, owner of the company. “Calling us is the most comfortable call you will ever make. You are treated like family and receive the best customer care around, paired with our technical expertise. We value every single one of our clients and they feel it from the moment they call.”

All of the technicians at WeatherWise Heating & AC Repair are licensed, fully insured, and equipped with the expertise you can trust for every HVAC need. Whether you’ve got a simple repair, a full unit replacement, or preventative maintenance to be done, they can help. Customers have trusted WeatherWise for these four decades because they provide reliable solutions that fit every need and budget.

What started as a small business serving only Crystal Lake has expanded through the years to encompass McHenry County and Kane County as well. WeatherWise Heating & AC Repair continues to operate as a small business, ensuring they retain that deep commitment to local roots and family values that is so deeply important to them.

You can learn more about WeatherWise Heating & AC Repair from their website at https://www.weatherwiseheating.com/ and here. Connect through social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram. For scheduling or questions about service, reach out directly to the company.