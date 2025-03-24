Becketwell Live Celebrates Major Milestone With Practical Completion Ahead Of Spring Opening Of Derby’s Premier Live Entertainment Venue

The highly anticipated £45.8 million Becketwell Live has reached practical completion with developers St James Securities delivering the venue on time and on budget.

London, UK, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Derbyshire-based construction firm Bowmer + Kirkland recently completed the final stages of construction on the entertainment venue ahead of its opening this Spring. The venue has now been handed over to owners Derby City Council and operators Legends and ASM Global, the world’s preeminent premium live events company.

Becketwell Live is set to become a hub of entertainment, attracting audiences from across the region and beyond. Legends and ASM Global have already unveiled a number of events, including beloved British comedian John Bishop, legendary band Wet Wet Wet and acclaimed actress and author Miriam Margolyes.

Built on the site of the former Pink Coconut nightclub on Colyear Street, the new venue will significantly enhance Derby’s cultural offering, with a larger, more flexible space than the city centre has had in the past.

Set to attract an additional 250,000 visitors to Derby each year and generate more than £10m GVA per year for the area, the flexible venue will bring diverse events to Derby, drive the night-time economy and increase levels of investment in surrounding areas of the city centre.

With a capacity of 3,500, made up of a flexible combination of floor seating, retractable bleacher seating and fixed upper tier seats, the venue can host a range of events from concerts, stand-up comedy, exhibitions, and business events.

The venue will boast state of the art acoustics, all of which have gone through thorough sound testing for all types of events. The purpose-built, state-of-the-art back of house spaces have been designed in such a way to ensure smooth transitions from one type of event to another. Plus, there is an array of beautiful General Admission and premium space for guests to enjoy.

The Becketwell regeneration scheme is being delivered by Leeds-based property developers St James Securities, who have a track record of delivering successful major regeneration schemes.

In February 2022, Peveril Securities, the development arm of the Bowmer + Kirkland Group, agreed to become funding and development partners for future phases of the Becketwell scheme.

Becketwell Live forms the second phase of the £200m scheme, which is the most significant urban rejuvenation project in the city for more than three decades.

Phase one includes The Condor, the city’s first purpose-built Build to Rent scheme, owned and operated by Grainger plc and Springwell Square, and a new public green space for the city.

Commenting on practical completion of the arena, Paul Morris, Development Director at St James Securities, said:

“The completion of Becketwell Live marks a transformative moment for Derby, delivering a world-class venue that will and drive significant economic growth and serve as a catalyst for the city’s future regeneration.

“This project has been more than five years in the making, and we are immensely proud to have developed a venue that will attract top-tier events and enhance the city’s cultural vibrancy, enriching the lives of its residents.”

Councillor Nadine Peatfield, Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for City Centre, Regeneration, Strategy and Culture said:

“This is a huge leap forward in the Becketwell journey, bringing us much closer to realising our vision of transforming Derby into vibrant city centre that prioritises and celebrates culture.

“A huge thanks to all of our partners and everyone involved for their incredible work on this project. This has been a long time in the making and I’m very proud that we’ve been able to support our partners to reach practical completion on time and on budget.

“Becketwell Live will provide a significant boost to our city’s cultural sector and economy and we can’t wait to open the doors to the public this Spring.”

Marcus Sheehan, General Manager of Becketwell Live said:

“This is yet another exciting milestone as we move closer to opening the doors of Becketwell Live. Thanks to the brilliant teams who have done an incredible job in bringing this venue to life, ready to bring the very best in live entertainment to the heart of Derby.”

Gus Kedzior, Bowmer + Kirkland’s Regional Director for North Midlands & Yorkshire said:

“We are incredibly proud to have been appointed to build this amazing landmark venue in Derby. Our site team has done a great job in ensuring this project has been handed over on time, within budget, and we are thrilled with the final outcome.

“It really has been a team effort throughout, and a pleasure to work collaboratively with St James Securities, Legends and ASM Global, and Derby City Council. Becketwell Live will now become the third scheme we have completed for DCC, joining Moorways Sports Village and Derby Arena.

“It is also worth noting the additional social value that a building of this scale creates for the local area, bringing jobs, apprenticeship opportunities and income. We are proud to have played a vital role in helping to rejuvenate this area of the city and are looking forward to seeing its doors open to the public in the spring.”

Ralph Jones, Managing Director of Peveril Securities and main Board Director of Bowmer + Kirkland, added:

“Peveril Securities and St James Securities both share the same ambition for Derby city centre, and we are proud to have worked together to deliver such a transformational scheme.

“We are delighted to have brought our financial strength, development and construction expertise to this exciting project, which is local to Peveril Securities.”