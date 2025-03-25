Community Center Reaches Milestone Just Before 7-Year Anniversary

Clearwater, FL, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center, sponsored by the Church of Scientology, reached a new milestone this week. Since opening their doors to the nonprofit community in March 2018, over 1,500 events, whether meetings, fundraisers, charity networking events and more, have been hosted by the center, all to benefit the nonprofit community.

“This is a very special achievement for the CCV Center,” said Tracy Hawkins, director of the center. “Knowing that we’ve been able to help so many nonprofits is rewarding. We are here to give back to the community and help those who are helping others – that is really the purpose of the center.”

The CCV Center is equipped with facilities for all kinds of nonprofit activities, including a conference room, seminar room and gathering space for any kind of event. There is also a kitchenette and a volunteer space set up with computers and a printer for any and all nonprofit tasks. “We have worked with all kinds of nonprofits, including foster organizations, animal shelters, environmental betterment groups and cultural clubs,” said Ms. Hawkins.

If you would like to find out how your group can use the CCV Center for your activities, please contact Tracy Hawkins at 727-316-5309 or CCVcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.