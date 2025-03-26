FaW TOKYO Spring 2025 To Showcase Made-in-Japan Creations, K-Fashion and Emerging Trends in Sports & Wellness

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — FaW TOKYO Spring, Japan’s premier fashion trade show, returns to Tokyo Big Sight from March 26-28, 2025, featuring a curated selection of premium Made-in-Japan apparel, textiles, and accessories, with over 550 expected exhibitors from 20 countries, inviting international buyers and fashion professionals to experience unparalleled Japanese craftsmanship and explore the latest innovations in Sports & Wellness Fashion.

FaW TOKYO Spring highlights meticulously crafted Japanese fashion items that blend heritage with innovation. Attendees can engage with brands and manufacturers offering exceptional quality, sustainability, and functionality.

Experience the Excellence of Made-in-Japan Fashion

Discover the essence of Japanese artistry with a selection of manufacturers showcasing their finest materials, techniques, and innovative designs. From eco-friendly textiles to heritage-rich fabrics, these exhibitors exemplify the high standards of Made-in-Japan fashion.

Atsugi – Atsugi, the top-selling pantyhose brand in Japan, known for its quality and durability. Discover a wide variety of products designed to match your lifestyle and desired features.

MN Inter-Fashion’s WA.CLOTH – An eco-friendly textile made from advanced Japanese paper yarn technology. This innovative fabric ensures superior moisture management, natural antibacterial properties, and year-round comfort.

SHANARI SHIRT – Designed by combining multiple unwanted kimonos into new textiles, these shirts offer a casual and stylish way to enjoy traditional fabrics in everyday life.

Goshiki – With over 100 years of history in crafting Hina dolls – traditional Japanese dolls for Hinamatsuri (Girls’ Day Festival), Goshiki has launched a new business that repurposes leftover fabrics from Hina doll clothing into fashionable accessories.

BON – The ultra-soft water in the Banshu region is ideal for dyeing threads, enabling a wide range of colour expressions. Through a long-standing division of labour, skilled artisans combine their meticulous sensibilities to create high-quality woven fabric.

Designer’s Gate: A Platform for Japan’s Rising Stars

Uncover one-of-a-kind creations from Japan’s next-generation designers. Discover brands like:

HANABUSA – Handcrafted bags featuring an innovative folding structure that merges minimalism with artistry.

dalla – A modern take on traditional Japanese silk craftsmanship, weaving heritage into contemporary fashion.

PAGOS – A super stylish suit, which has also been worn by a famous artist during live performances and stage events, will be exhibited!

Elevating Performance & Well-Being: Innovations in Sports & Wellness

From advanced athletic wear to innovative recovery solutions, the Sports & Wellness sector at FaW TOKYO highlights brands dedicated to enhancing movement, comfort, and overall well-being. Here are just some of the exhibitors leading the way in sportswear and wellness innovations:

Kusakura Sashiko – With over a century of expertise in Judo wear, Kusakura preserves the art of traditional Sashiko craftsmanship, creating high-quality training apparel and textiles that honour Japan’s martial arts heritage.

UTAX – A trailblazer in innerwear innovation, UTAX redefines comfort and support with seamless bonding and adhesive technology. Its advanced apparel enhances well-being and optimizes performance during physical activity.

PIP – For over five decades, PIP has led the way in wellness solutions, from the pioneering Elekiban magnetic therapy to the industry-leading Slim Walk compression legwear. Its continuous innovation promotes recovery, circulation, and everyday comfort.

SIDAS – A global leader in insole technology, SIDAS enhances movement by seamlessly integrating feet and footwear. Trusted by elite athletes, its high-performance insoles provide superior comfort, stability, and support from the ground up.

FaW TREND LAB: The Future of Fashion in Motion

Experience the latest in sports and wellness fashion and trendsetting K-style at FaW TREND LAB. This exclusive showcase highlights next gen activewear, athleisure, and innovative fabrics designed for both style and function. Plus, discover brands redefining the industry and explore the global influence of Korean aesthetics

Join industry leaders, buyers, and designers at FaW TOKYO. Register now to elevate your business and seize the opportunity to connect with Japan’s finest fashion innovators and global trendsetters. Secure your spot today and explore more standout brands and unique offerings on the official FaW TOKYO website.