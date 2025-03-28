LiveHomes: Transforming Real Estate and Interior Design in Chennai

Chennai, India, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — LiveHomes, a premier real estate and interior design company, is redefining homeownership and living experiences in Chennai. Established in 2023, LiveHomes has rapidly gained recognition for its expertise in real estate consulting, builder floor apartments, premium villas, and seamless interior design solutions.

With a customer-centric approach, LiveHomes goes beyond traditional property dealings by offering end-to-end solutions, including property sales, home interiors, construction, and home loan assistance. The company’s vision is to make home buying and designing a hassle-free experience by combining transparency, innovation, and professional expertise.

“At LiveHomes, we believe that buying a home is not just a transaction; it’s a journey. Our goal is to provide clients with well-researched property options and stylish interior designs that reflect their personality and lifestyle,” said [Spokesperson’s Name], [Designation] at LiveHomes.

The company specializes in:

Real Estate Solutions – A curated selection of apartments, villas, and plots catering to diverse budgets and preferences.

– A curated selection of apartments, villas, and plots catering to diverse budgets and preferences. Home Interiors – Bespoke interior designs for living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, and more, combining functionality with aesthetics.

– Bespoke interior designs for living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, and more, combining functionality with aesthetics. Construction & Joint Ventures – Comprehensive construction services and strategic collaborations for landowners and developers.

– Comprehensive construction services and strategic collaborations for landowners and developers. Home Loan Assistance – Simplifying the home loan process with expert guidance and trusted financial partnerships.

With a strong presence in Chennai, LiveHomes is committed to helping clients find their dream homes while also creating sophisticated and comfortable living spaces. The company’s expertise in local real estate trends and design aesthetics sets it apart as a trusted partner for homebuyers and homeowners.

For more information, visit www.livehomes.com or contact sathyaceo_it@livehomes.in

About LiveHomes

LiveHomes is a Chennai-based real estate and interior design company dedicated to helping clients buy, design, and transform homes. Founded in 2023, the company offers a wide range of services, from real estate consulting to interior decor and construction, ensuring a seamless experience for homeowners.