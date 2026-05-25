Samyak Online Announces Expanded SEO and AI Search Optimization Services for U.S. Businesses

New Delhi, India, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Samyak Online, a digital marketing and SEO agency, has announced the expansion of its SEO and AI search optimization services for businesses in the United States seeking better visibility across modern search platforms.

The company’s expanded services focus on helping businesses improve their presence not only on traditional Google search results, but also within AI-generated search experiences such as Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

As online search behavior continues to shift toward conversational and AI-assisted results, businesses are facing new challenges in maintaining organic visibility and website traffic. Samyak Online is responding to this shift by offering services that combine technical SEO, semantic optimization, structured content strategies, and AI SEO..

The agency currently provides:

AI SEO and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization)

Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)

Technical SEO

Local SEO

Enterprise SEO

eCommerce and Shopify SEO

Programmatic SEO

PPC management

Website development and maintenance

According to the company, many businesses are finding that traditional SEO strategies alone are no longer sufficient for maintaining search visibility as AI-generated answers become more prominent in search experiences.

“Search platforms are changing rapidly, and businesses need content structures that help search engines and AI systems better understand their expertise and services,” said a spokesperson for Samyak Online. “Our goal is to help companies adapt their digital presence to these evolving search environments.”

Samyak Online works with startups, local businesses, SaaS companies, eCommerce brands, and service-based organizations looking for scalable SEO support and long-term organic growth strategies.

The company has been operating in the digital marketing industry for several years and continues to expand its services in response to changing search technologies and user behavior.

About Samyak Online

Samyak Online is a digital marketing and SEO agency offering AI SEO, GEO, AEO, technical SEO, local SEO, and web development services for businesses worldwide. The company helps brands improve visibility across traditional search engines and AI-driven search platforms through search-focused content and optimization strategies.

For updates, follow Samyak Online Services Pvt. Ltd on Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/samyakonlineindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/samyakonline

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samyakonlineindia/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/samyakonline/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/samyak-online-services-pvt–ltd-/

Media Contact

=================================

Company Name: Samyak Online Services Pvt. Ltd.

Contact Person: Subhash Jain

Email: inquiry@samyakonline.net

City: New Delhi

State: Delhi

Country: India