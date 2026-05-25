Enlit Africa 2026: INHE GROUP Driving Utility Digital Transformation

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — At Enlit Africa 2026, held from May 19–21 at the CTICC, INHE GROUP showcased its next-generation smart meter portfolio, intelligent power distribution solutions, Smart AMI system, and integrated CIS platform—all tailored to the evolving digital needs of African utilities.

Insights: Africa’s Smart Grid Challenges

African utilities face growing challenges in smart grid stability and revenue sustainability. Industry reports show South Africa experienced over 2,000 hours of load shedding in 2023, while World Bank research suggests power shortages can reduce regional GDP growth by over 5%. Additionally, non-technical losses from electricity theft and smart meter tampering cause severe revenue loss. To build efficient, sustainable smart grid infrastructure, utility digital transformation has become critical.

Hardware: Combating Revenue Loss with Smart Meters

Tailored to local environments, INHE GROUP’s smart meter solutions feature high protection ratings for harsh climates. As an STS Association member, INHE’s smart meters are fully STS-compliant, supporting prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid utility payment models. To curb non-technical losses, these smart meters integrate advanced anti-tamper technology that detects and alerts utilities to abnormal usage in real time. Combined with edge data processing, the smart meter system ensures accurate billing even under unstable network coverage, helping utilities reduce revenue losses by an estimated 15%–30%.

Software: Driving Quality and Utility Efficiency

INHE GROUP also demonstrated how its advanced software systems accelerate smart grid digitalization. The INHE Smart AMI system, featuring a modular HES and cloud-ready MDM architecture, provides full-process AMI support from data collection to utility decision-making. The HES excels at automated smart meter data collection, achieving a meter reading success rate of up to 98% to power reliable utility billing. Meanwhile, the MDM system analyzes massive data to monitor smart grid operations and locate line losses. Highly responsive, this AMI platform captures outage alerts instantly to locate faults and shorten response times.

Currently, the INHE Smart AMI system is integrated with the world’s top 10 smart meter brands in South Africa. Additionally, the INHE CIS system deeply integrates sales and marketing processes, helping utilities save up to 70% in smart grid construction and maintenance costs.

Future: Building a Smart Grid Together

To date, INHE GROUP has served utilities in over 30 African countries with its smart meter and AMI deployments. Leveraging its global service network, INHE provides full-lifecycle support from consultation to after-sales. Guided by its corporate vision, INHE remains committed to working with African partners to develop sustainable smart grid infrastructure that drives economic growth.

About Us

INHE GROUP is a high-tech enterprise specializing in smart meter manufacturing, power distribution, PV&storage, and Smart AMI software. Operating over 30 overseas offices and 10 factories across 80+ countries, INHE is a trusted partner to global utilities, staying at the forefront of smart grid technology innovation.