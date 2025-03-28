‘Superman,’ ‘Supernatural,’ Local Sessions Highlight Exclusive FAN EXPO Cleveland Panel Programming

CLEVELAND, OHIO, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — Exclusive programming is a highlight for many FAN EXPO Cleveland attendees, with a wide variety of panels on the slate from start to finish. Fans can enjoy a landmark “Superman” panel featuring several generations of the “Man of Steel,” Brandon Routh, Tyler Hoechlin, Tom Welling, Dean Cain and George Newbern; “Smallville” stars Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Erica Durance, and Laura Vandervoort; “The Flash” cast of Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker and Tom Cavanagh and many other celebrity Q&As. But there is much more, with industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, as the event has unveiled its lineup of more than 100 programming panels, screenings and meetups, Friday through Sunday, March 21-23 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

FAN EXPO Cleveland programming operates multiple rooms throughout all three days during show hours and into the evenings. Q&As with headliners like “Supernatural” guests Jared Padalecki, Mark Sheppard, Mark Pellegrino, Alexander Calvert, D.J. Qualls, Ruth Connell and Samantha Smith, Adam Savage (“MythBusters”), Charlie Cox (“Daredevil”), Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”), “Doctor Who” stars David Tennant and Jenna Coleman, “Harry Potter” Weasley Twins duo of James Phelps and Oliver Phelps, and many others, there are dozens of panels featuring superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror, podcasts, screenings and other pop culture themed sessions, many conducted by Cleveland-based figures and organizations.

Programming extends beyond the panel rooms, with a Book Nook for the more literature-minded fans, as well as the Kids’ Zone highlighting the best in local organizations, charities, and interactive content.

Fans can review the entire event schedule at fanexpohq.com/fanexpocleveland/schedule/. Panels are free with event admission unless noted below. Just a few of the highlights include:

Friday:

• 4:00 p.m., Beyond the Journey with Frieren’s Mallorie Rodak, Theater #3

• 4:30 p.m., Plus Ultra! The Voices of “My Hero Academia,” Leah Clark & Chris Wehkamp, Theater #2

• 4:45 p.m., “Avatar: The Last Airbender” 20th Anniversary Cast Panel, Dante Basco, Grey Delisle, and Michaela Jill Murphy, Main Theater

• 5:15 p.m., May the Force be with Foster Care, Room 21

• 5:45 p.m., “Roboforce: The Animated Series” Advanced Screening and Panel, Theater #2

• 6:00 p.m. Cosplay Red Carpet

• 6:00 p.m., Mental Wellness in Cosplay: Breaking the Stigma Together, Workshop Room 20

• 7:00 p.m., Sip and Color, Book Nook

• 7:15 p.m., “Mythbusting” with Adam Savage, Main Theater

• 8:00 p.m., Heroes vs. Villains After Party, Theater #2

Saturday:

• 10:15 a.m., Movies: Cleveland Takes the Leading Role, Theater #2

• 11:00 a.m., Master of Villains: Giancarlo Esposito Unveiled, Main Theater

• 11:15 a.m., FAN EXPO Cleveland Idolfest, Theater #3

• 11:45 a.m., A Shock to the System: The Medicine Behind the Magic, Room 21

• 12:00 p.m., Autism Communication Across Fandoms, Room 20

• 12:15 p.m., Daredevil Unmasked: A Panel with Charlie Cox, Main Theater

• 12:30 p.m., Super-Team Reunited: Patrick Gleason and Peter Tomasi, Theater #4

• 12:45 p.m., Bring Superman Home! Support the Superman Plaza, Theater #2

• 1:30 p.m., Time Travels with Jenna Coleman, Main Theater

• 2:00 p.m., Clark Kent Look-A-Like Contest, Theater #2

• 2:30 p.m., Spotlight on “Star Wars” and “Superman”: “House of El” Author Claudia Gray, Theater #4

• 3:00 p.m., You’re Gonna Need a Bigger Boat: The Legacy and Legend of “Jaws” (50th Anniversary), Room 21

• 3:15 p.m., “Grimm” Tales with David Giuntoli and Bitsie Tulloch, Theater #2

• 3:15 p.m., One Piece of Yamato! Michelle Rojas Q&A, Theater #3

• 3:30 p.m., Hunting with the Stars: A “Supernatural” Panel with Alexander Calvert, DJ Qualls, Mark Pellegrino, Ruth Connell, and Samantha Smith, Main Theater

• 4:30 p.m., Bangarang: Dante Basco talks “Hook,” Theater #2

• 4:45 p.m., Running through Time: “The Flash” Cast Reunites with Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, and Tom Cavanagh, Main Theater

• 5:45 p.m., FAN EXPO Cleveland Cosplay Craftsmanship Cup, Theater #2

• 6:00 p.m., Are you Smarter than Winchester? Trivia, Room 21

• 6:00 p.m., The Many Faces of Superman: The Man of Steel, with Brandon Routh, Tyler Hoechlin, Tom Welling, Dean Cain, and George Newbern, Main Theater

• 7:30 p.m., Smallville Nights Special Event with Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum (*SPECIAL TICKET REQUIRED*), Theater #3

Sunday:

• 10:15 a.m., Epic Voices: Behind the Mic with Kyle Herbert, Grey Delisle, George Newbern, and Michaela Jill Murphy, Theater #2

• 11:45 a.m., The Hellish Alliance: Crowley and Sam Winchester Reunited, with Jared Padalecki and Mark Sheppard, Main Theater

• 12:00 p.m., Learn to Play “Magic the Gathering,” Tabletop Gaming

• 12:30 p.m., Larry Houston: Previously on “X-Men: The Animated Series”, Theater #4

• 12:30 p.m., The Nerdy Dancers of CLE Red Carpet Show, Cosplay Red Carpet

• 12:45 p.m., From “The Good Place” to Space with Manny Jacinto, Theater #2

• 1:00 p.m., Mischief Managed: A Weasley Twins Reunion with James Phelps and Oliver Phelps, Main Theater

• 1:15 p.m., Local Hugo and Nebula Nominated Sci-Fi Authors “Ask Me Anything,” with Marie Vibbert and Julie Washington, Room 20

• 2:00 p.m., Geeking Out with Felicia Day, Theater #2

• 2:30 p.m., Guy Gilchrist, Jim Henson’s Cartoonist, Theater #4

• 2:30 p.m., Harry Potter Painting with a Twist Activity, Room 20

• 3:15 p.m., Crafting Iconic Characters: A Conversation with Troy Baker, Theater #2

• 3:30 p.m., Somebody Save Me: “Smallville” Cast Reunites with Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Erica Durance, and Laura Vandervoort, Main Theater

• 4:45 p.m., “Doctor Who” panel with David Tennant, Main Theater

FAN EXPO Cleveland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

