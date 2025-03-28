Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Showcasing Wurth Elektronik WE-MXGI SMT Power Inductors

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce the launch of a new digital campaign highlighting the Wurth Elektronik WE-MXGI SMT Power Inductors. This campaign showcases the exceptional performance and advanced design of the WE-MXGI series, engineered for high-frequency power applications.

The Wurth Elektronik WE-MXGI SMT Power Inductors feature an innovative iron alloy material combined with an optimized wire geometry, delivering ultra-low DC resistance (RDC) and minimal AC losses. This results in superior efficiency and high current capability, all within a compact footprint. Additionally, the inductors’ magnetically shielded construction minimizes electromagnetic interference (EMI), making them ideal for space-constrained designs.

Optimized for switching frequencies beyond 1 MHz, the WE-MXGI series is particularly well-suited for next-generation DC/DC converters utilizing advanced GaN and SiC transistor technologies. These inductors are widely employed in high-current power supplies, FPGA power management, and point-of-load (POL) converters. They are also a preferred solution for battery-powered and portable devices such as PDAs, digital cameras, and smartphones, as well as mainboards, graphic cards, and wireless communication devices.

With an operating temperature range of -40°C to 125°C, the WE-MXGI inductors ensure durability and stable performance across various environmental conditions, making them a reliable choice for demanding power applications.

Future Electronics’ digital campaign will provide engineers and designers with in-depth resources, product specifications, and technical insights to help them integrate Wurth Elektronik’s WE-MXGI inductors into their designs.

For more information about Wurth Elektronik WE-MXGI SMT Power Inductors and to explore the latest digital campaign, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/wurth-elektronik-we-mxgi-smt-power-inductors.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###