Leichhardt Dental in Haberfield Rebrands as Pomare Dental Group, Strengthening Commitment to Community Care

Haberfield, NSW, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Longstanding Haberfield dental clinic Leichhardt Dental in Haberfield has officially rebranded as Pomare Dental Group, uniting its identity under the leadership of Dr. Luca Pomare. The rebrand marks a strategic evolution for the Haberfield dental practice, reflecting its dedication to continuity of care, innovation, and a patient-first approach.

Pomare Dental Group will continue operating from its existing premises at Shop 9, 191-193 Ramsay Street in Haberfield, with the same trusted team, services, and personalised dental care patients have relied on for years. The refreshed brand brings the Haberfield clinic in line with its sister practice in Leichhardt, reinforcing its values while offering patients a seamless experience across both locations.

“This change brings our two practices together under one name and one philosophy,” said Dr. Luca Pomare, principal dentist at Pomare Dental Group. “While the signage may be new, our commitment to the Haberfield community remains unchanged. Patients looking for a reliable dentist in Haberfield can expect the same friendly faces, honest advice, and high-quality care we’ve always delivered.”

The rebranding initiative is part of a broader effort to provide a more consistent patient experience while reinforcing the Pomare Dental Group’s reputation as a trusted provider of family, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry in Sydney’s Inner West. With its conservative, ethics-based approach to care, Pomare Dental Group is focused on building long-term relationships and achieving optimal outcomes for patients of all ages.

The practice encourages both current and new patients to learn more about its services, team, and treatment philosophy by visiting its updated website.

About Pomare Dental Group

Pomare Dental Group is a trusted name in Haberfield dental care, offering comprehensive services in general, family, cosmetic, and preventative dentistry. The group operates clinics in both Haberfield and Leichhardt and is known for its patient-focused, honest, and modern approach to oral health. The team is committed to making every visit a comfortable and informative experience.

Media Contact:

Dr. Luca Pomare

Principal Dentist, Pomare Dental Group

Shop 9/191-193 Ramsay St, Haberfield NSW 2045, Australia

Phone: (02) 9716 8500

Email: haberfield@pomaredentalgroup.com.au

Website: https://pomaredentalgroup.com.au/haberfield-dental/