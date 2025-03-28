AAEON to Showcase Platforms for Edge AI Driven Security Solutions at ISC West 2025

Las Vegas, Nevada, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON, a leading provider of edge AI platforms, will hold both live demonstrations and product showcases of upcoming products across multiple platforms at the International Security Conference & Exposition – also known as ISC West.

ISC West is the leading comprehensive and converged security trade event in the United States. At the event projected to host thousands of security and public safety professionals, AAEON will present a broad selection of its products conducive to integrating edge AI functionality into security applications such as video surveillance, access control, and road hazard detection.

Offering the combination of educational programming, product showcases, and networking opportunities all in one place, the expo will host the SIA Education@ISC program from March 31st – April 3rd, comprised of over 140 sessions from 290 speakers, along with a packed exhibition hall featuring over 700 event sponsors from April 2nd – April 4th.

Date: SIA Education@ISC: March 31st – April 3rd, Exhibition Hall: April 2nd – April 4th

Booth: #34064

Venue: Venetian Expo, 201 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169.

Register Here: https://lihi.cc/Fd35e

At the heart of the booth will be a video demonstration from AAEON’s partner Axelera AI to illustrate the effectiveness of YOLO object detection for real-time analytics across 16 video streams. Moreover, at Booth #32087, Axelera AI provide a live demonstration of the utility of real-time edge inferencing by combining its M.2 AI accelerator card with AAEON’s UP Squared Pro 7000. With their revolutionary approach to digital in-memory compute and a quad-core Metis AIPU, the demo will run four parallel models for segmentation, pose estimation, defect detection and PCB fault detection.

Static displays of AAEON products catering to security applications across multiple vertical markets will also be on show at Booth #34064. Products such as the BOXER-8645AI and BOXER-8646AI, both equipped with the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ and engineered to house advanced high-speed cameras will represent how AAEON is able to help customers bring solutions that require heavy-duty AI inferencing to market.

Meanwhile, the new UP 710S from AAEON’s UP Division will be on show alongside compatible modules from AAEON’s partner Hailo™. This display will showcase the market-leading efficiency of Hailo’s AI acceleration modules in both M.2 M-Key and A+E-Key form factors, which will interest visitors interested in bringing low-power, high-performance AI functionality to access control and virtual fence applications.

Visitors to AAEON’s booth can also expect a video feature from AAEON partner UGUARD NETWORKS, a leading provider in cybersecurity and networking solutions, outlining the benefits of its Defense Trust software.

Register at https://lihi.cc/Fd35e for exhibit hall registration and make sure to visit AAEON at Booth #34064 for a showcase of the latest platforms capable of bringing AI to the security sector.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.