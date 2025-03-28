PACKCON 2025 is Counting Down to its Kick-off

SHANGHAI, China, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — As a pacesetting exhibition leading packaging industry upgrades, this year’s version will bring together global top enterprises. As one of the WEPACK concurrent series exhibitions, PACKCON 2025 will share the global resources with the parent exhibition, continue to engage in the packaging products segment, and focus on packaging and containers made from paper, plastic, metal, glass and other materials from April 8 to 10, 2025 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Six Core Highlights to Ignite Industry Anticipation

Highlight 1: Massive Resource Integration, Whole Industry Ecosystem Display

PACKCON introduces eight zones: Food & Big Health, Beverage & Alcoholic Drinks, Catering & Takeaway, Electronics & Electrical Appliances, Daily Necessities, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pet Food & Supplies, and Biodegradable Materials. Each zone will bring together cutting-edge technology achievements in different segments and provide visitors with full-chain solutions from lightweight innovation to sustainable transformation via immersive scene display and precise supply and demand. This aids the industry in tackling cost optimization, environmental compliance, and user experience.

Highlight 2: Prestigious Exhibitor Lineup, The Packaging Industry’s Premier Stage

PACKCON 2025 has invited over a hundred leading domestic and international exhibitors to showcase their innovative products. This offers insights into technical upgrades and market trends like Bingxin Packaging, Qunle Packaging, Shaoneng Luzhou, and many more.

Highlight 3: Forum Series – Policy Guidance, Trend Forecasting, Envisioning a Smart Future

Meanwhile, outside the exhibition area, a series of wonderful events will take place, serving as an important complement to the PACKCON 2025. These events will gather industry leaders and experts to share in-depth insights into industry trends, regulations, and policies, offering more directional guidance to the audience.

Highlight 4: Authoritative Awards Upgraded, Trendy Designs at Your Fingertips

The 2025 World Packaging Awards, merging PACKCON STAR AWARDS and WCA, aims to boost the entire packaging industry chain’s high-quality development, and promote Chinese manufacturing globally.

According to the organizer, enterprises like Yili, Kao, Unilever, Avon, Henkel (China), Reckitt Benckiser, Jiaobo Sheng, Hexu, Bosin New Materials, Sinocbop, Nanshun Oils & Fats, Zhejiang Dahua, General Mills, and Shanghai Publishing and Printing College have entered the competition with innovative packaging solutions.

Highlight 5: ‘Golden Bridge’ Matchmaking Service, Eliminating the Three Sins of Purchase

Low fit of solutions. Limited optional resources. Costs over budget. These “three major sins” are often encountered by many brand owners when purchasing suppliers, leading to low purchase efficiency and criticism from their superiors for poor performance. Over the years, PACKCON has developed the “Golden Bridge” Matchmaking Service, which is an effective remedy, successfully resolving the upstream and downstream business matching issues.

Highlight 6: Packaging Consultation Room Launched. Shifting from Passive Supply to Proactive Co-creation

To help packaging enterprises better demonstrate their value, PACKCON 2025 introduces the Packaging Consultation Room. Experts from five specialized fields (paper, plastic, metal, glass, design) collaborate with brand decision-makers to solve technical challenges and redefine value.

Pre-registration for PACKCON 2025

Pre-registering for PACKCON 2025 offers attendees five major benefits that enhance their experience at this premier packaging event.

• Complete pre-registration by April 4 to save 100 yuan and get free admission,

• Receive the visitor badge in advance to bypass on-site registration and enter quickly,

• Access more great content early,

• Get a free copy of the Visitor Guide on-site for worry-free and efficient visits to key enterprise, and

• Enjoy VIP buyer matching services tailored to purchasing needs.

Register at https://az.infosalons.com.cn/reg/wepack25en/registeren/login

For more information, please visit: https://www.china-packcon.com/en-gb.html