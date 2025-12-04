Pilottech Transcription Service Launches Specialized Medical-Legal Transcription for IME, QME, AME, SIBTF, and P&S Professionals

USA, UK, Canada, 2025-12-4 — /EPR Network/ — Pilottech Transcription Service, a leading provider of specialized medical-legal transcription services, today announced the expansion of its comprehensive transcription solutions for Independent Medical Examinations (IME), Qualified Medical Evaluations (QME), Agreed Medical Examinations (AME), Supplemental Job Task Functional (SIBTF), Psychiatry Evaluations, and Permanent & Stationary (P&S) assessments.

With over 15 years of experience in the medical-legal transcription industry, Pilottech Transcription Service has established itself as a trusted partner for law firms, medical practices, insurance companies, and independent contractors throughout North America.

“Our specialized transcription services are designed specifically for the unique demands of medical-legal documentation,” said Pilottech Transcription Service. “We understand the critical importance of accuracy and timeliness when it comes to IME, QME, AME, SIBTF, and P&S reports.”

Key Features of Pilottech Transcription Service:

– HIPAA-compliant secure transcription services

– Quick turnaround times (24-48 hours for most submissions)

– Competitive pricing tailored to your volume needs

– Expert transcribers trained in medical-legal terminology

– Specialization in IME, QME, AME, SIBTF, Psychiatry, and P&S transcription

– 3-day free trial for new clients

– Serving USA, UK, and Canadian markets

The service is ideal for:

– Independent Medical Examiners (IMEs)

– Workers’ Compensation evaluators

– Medical-legal professionals

– Law firms requiring medical documentation

– Insurance companies needing expert transcription

– Psychiatric and psychological evaluators

Pilottech Transcription Service maintains the highest standards of confidentiality and accuracy, ensuring that all medical-legal reports are transcribed with precision and delivered promptly.

For more information about Pilottech Transcription Service, visit pilottechtranscription.com or contact +1 914-215-5279. Interested parties can also reach out via email at pilottech2k@yahoo.com.

About Pilottech Transcription Service

Pilottech Transcription Service is a specialized transcription provider focusing on medical-legal documentation including IME, QME, AME, SIBTF, Psychiatry, and P&S evaluations. With a commitment to accuracy, confidentiality, and rapid turnaround times, Pilottech serves clients throughout the USA, UK, and Canada.

###