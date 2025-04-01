Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Steve Guttenberg, Helen Hunt Bolster FAN EXPO Philadelphia Celebrity List

PHILADELPHIA, USA, 2025-04-01 — /EPR Network/ — The already star-studded FAN EXPO Philadelphia guest lineup just got an other huge boost with today’s announcement that A-listers Mel Gibson (Braveheart, Lethal Weapon), Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon, The Color Purple), Steve Guttenberg (Police Academy, Cocoon) and Helen Hunt (What Women Want, Twister) will attend the annual pop culture extravaganza, May 16-18 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia.

Gibson has starred in numerous blockbuster films and franchises, notably Braveheart, Lethal Weapon, The Patriot, Ransom, What Women Want, The Patriot, and many others. His breakout role came in the war drama Gallipoli in 1981, followed by The Bounty and the first of four Lethal Weapon movies in 1987. Born outside New York City in 1956 but raised in Australia, Gibson has also succeeded as a producer and director, winning the Best Director Oscar for Braveheart among numerous awards.

Glover, who already had standout roles in Witness, The Color Purple and Silverado to his credit, exploded into another level of fame with his turn as “Roger Murtaugh” opposite Gibson in the Lethal Weapon franchise. His memorable performance as the by-the-books detective who often lamented that “I’m too old for this…” hit just the right note in the four LW films over 11 years. He has more than 200 film and TV credits over seven different decades.

Guttenberg starred in the hugely successful Police Academy film series, in addition to leads in Cocoon, Short Circuit, Three Men and a Baby and many other popular film titles. He’s had recurring roles on “Ballers,” “The Goldbergs” and “Veronica Mars” television series, and this year co-stars as “Saul Burnstein” in the action series “Paper Empire.”

Hunt first caught the audience’s attention in the family drama “Swiss Family Robinson” in the 1970s, then appeared on hits like “It Takes Two” and “St. Elsewhere” before landing the starring role of “Dr. Jo Harding” in Twister in 1996. She later starred opposite fellow FAN EXPO Philadelphia guest Gibson in What Women Want and with Paul Reiser for the long original run and revival of the megahit series “Mad About You.”

The four superstars join an incredible “who’s who” roster of dozens of celebrities already announced to the event, headlined by William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”); Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, The Punisher); Anthony Daniels (Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope, Star Wars franchise); Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch (“Superman & Lois); Priscilla Presley (The Naked Gun trilogy, “Dallas”); and many more. The full lineup to date can be viewed at fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/celebrities/.

FAN EXPO Philadelphia features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, and cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom. Thousands attend annually to celebrate their favorite franchises, meet celebrities and comics creators, shop for unique themed items, attend the scores of interactive programming panel sessions, meet like-minded fans and participate in special events and evening activities over the full three days.

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now at www.fanexpophiladelphia.com. Advance pricing is available until May 1. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

The full 2025 FAN EXPO HQ Schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

